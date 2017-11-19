Justin Trudeau Calls ISIS “Returning Islamic Travellers”

Justin Trudeau has demanded that ISIS fighters returning to Canada should be referred to as “returning Islamic travellers.”
The politically correct Canadian Prime Minister says the terminology will help ISIS fighters “reintegrate with the rest of society.”
Spencerfernando.com reports: Here’s what Trudeau government spokesman said Dan Brien (obviously using PMO approved talking points), when asked about Canada’s policies on ISIS fighters coming back to the country:
“Returning foreign terrorist travellers and their families, specifically women and children, require the appropriate disengagement and reintegration support.”
While the “reintegration support,” is the most disturbing part, the fact that the government is trying to “rebrand” dangerous Jihadis as “returning foreign terrorist travellers” is absurd.
This is disgracefully manipulative wording by the Trudeau government. These people weren’t sightseeing in a place terrorism happened to occur. They were actively fighting on behalf of a brutal terrorist organization.
It unfortunately fits with a troubling pattern of the Trudeau government prioritizing political correctness above all else, and seeking to downplay what is a real threat to the Canadian people. After all, other countries are trying to eliminate Jihadis before they can return, while the Trudeau government seems most worried about sounding “nice.”
http://yournewswire.com/justin-trudeau-isis-travellers/
So everyone else (oh especially if you are white) traveling to and from Canuckstan, has to undergo searches, interrogation, having their electronic devices being examined etc etc - which is constantly re-enforced through those god-awful border reality TV propaganda shows - because 'terrorism'.
Yet the very people, we are told by the PTB, threaten our western society, are free to go back and forth to the nations they often claim they 'escaped', and commit acts of hate, violence and murder with impunity both abroad and in their 'host' country because 'tolerance'.
I meant to harm those people. I reject all counsel here. I only believe in Islamic Sharia law. I would like to revoke my Canadian citizenship that I received. I don’t want to have any allegiance to you.
https://globalnews.ca/news/3556964/toronto-woman-court-isis/
A 32-year-old woman charged with uttering death threats while allegedly armed with a knife at a Toronto store before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group earlier this month told a courtroom Monday that she would attempt to do it “again and again” if released.
“I meant to harm those people,” Rehab Dughmosh told Justice Kimberley Crosbie through an Arabic interpreter during a court appearance.
“I reject all counsel here. I only believe in Islamic Sharia law. I would like to revoke my Canadian citizenship that I received. I don’t want to have any allegiance to you.”
http://sheikyermami.com/2017/11/canuckistan-damn-your-legislation-g...
Yep, and Jeffrey Dahmer is a "FOODIE"
