Military Escalation on Russia’s Doorstep: Kiev Announces US Combat Troops Will Deploy in Donbass - Trump Is A NeoCon Cunt

Military Escalation on Russia’s Doorstep: Kiev Announces US Combat Troops Will Deploy in Donbass

Kiev, Ukraine. In remarkable events, that now look strangely related, the Ukrainian speaker of Parliament, the Rada-has announced Ukraine has an agreement with the United States of America to deploy combat troops to “assist” their martial law operation or reintegration of Donbass plan.
A security agreement with the United States has been signed that provides for the deployment of US military forces on the territory of Ukraine, as stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, on the air during a broadcast of the program “Freedom of Speech” on Kiev television.
“The agreement envisages special operations, joint scientific and technical developments, and even the deployment of military troops from the United States of America in Ukraine,” he said.
According to the Speaker, the practice of such agreements has long been used in the US, and similar documents have been signed with Japan, Australia and Israel. He noted that the agreement provides a prerogative right to provide military-grade lethal arms to Ukraine.
Parubiy believes that the question of providing lethal weapons can be resolved in the near future. As previously reported, former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright spoke in favor of giving Ukraine defensive weapons.
US forces are currently acting as advisers and operate on a secret basis in Donbass. The actual deployment of US forces as a backup force to Ukrainian units involved in martial law duties fighting in Donbass is a sharp, severe escalation of the Donbass conflict to a level not seen previously.

http://www.globalresearch.ca/military-escalation-on-russias-doorste...

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by truth 13 hours ago

I think he is simply politically naive, and surrounded by neocon cunts offering that view to  him  solely

Permalink Reply by Deep Space 3 hours ago

I agree with that assessment, except I think the term "politically naive" is way too generous. Trump is an idiot buffoon. This is why someone like a Ron Paul is required to initiate any meaningful change through the executive branch. 

Permalink Reply by James Leonard 12 hours ago

Russia cannot allow America to deploy combat troops in Eastern Ukraine any more than America could allow the Soviet Union to place missiles in Cuba back in the early '60s.  I expect some pretty stiff opposition to this provocation.

Permalink Reply by Sam Nelson 10 hours ago

Jews running the show won't be happy till white Goys are at it again, killing each other, WW3.  If any god has these murderous Jews as its 'chosen people' then we should hunt that god down and kill it.  

Prepare, Don't Despair!

Groups

