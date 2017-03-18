‘The corrupt company has been linked to the deaths of 300,000 farmers.

After illegally pushing a form of Bt cotton into India and Africa over 10 years ago, agrochemical company Monsanto is now losing millions of dollars due to farmers now planting their own indigenous seed. In the past, Monsanto has been accused of writing laws and breaking them in order to enter the Indian market.

However, the company has now begun paying heavily for their misdeeds, following more than 300,000 farmer deaths between 1995 and 2013, many of which were attributed to Monsanto. Farmer suicides throughout Maharashtra, which is considered to be the ‘Cotton Belt’ in India, have also been linked to the greed of the corporation, according to reports.’

Read more: Monsanto Has Lost $11 Million As Indian Cotton Farmers B...