 

Black professor suspended for controversial statement against Black Lives Matter

A black professor teaching at a private Christian university has been suspended for making a highly controversial statement about some members of the Black Lives Matter activist group.

Professor Toby Jennings of Grand Canyon University was sanctioned after a videocirculated of comments he made at a forum nearly a year ago in which he said that some members in the Black Lives Matter group “should be hung.”

Jennings has been placed on administrative leave until the end of the semester and the school has launched an investigation into the matter as local NAACP and Black Lives Matter leaders call for more repercussions, saying it isn’t enough for the scholar to be “privately contrite,” AZ Central reports.

