 

RIP Aretha Franklin


Check out whatreallyhappened.com

Welcome to a Revolutionary Concept in Public Communication - The Truth

Mastercard FORCES Patreon to De-Platform and remove JihadWatch, Robert Spencer. The Censorship, De-Monetization is ongoing folks and now a major CREDIT CARD company is involved.

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by The One 14 hours ago

The World un tour Hands (Verónica Cassini)

Comment by Boris Badenov 17 hours ago

https://twitter.com/jihadwatchRS/status/1029830358957735938

 

 

Latest Activity

Diana favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

HILLARY - GEOGRAPHY EXPERT

5 minutes ago
Diana favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

REMEMBER FOLKS, DON'T BE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY

8 minutes ago
DTOM commented on Deep Space's blog post Millennial Couple Bikes Through ISIS Territory to Prove ‘Humans Are Kind’ & Gets Killed
"Such enrichment..."
10 minutes ago
Boris Badenov commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - SNIFFER DOGS OFFEND MUSLIMS - POLICE FACE RESTRICTIONS

"Sniffer dogs offend Muslim Police sniffer dogs may wear bootees to avoid offending Muslims https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2257264/Police-sniffer-dogs-may-wear-bootees-to-avoid-offending-Muslims.html"
14 minutes ago
Diana favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

BATHROOMS 2

18 minutes ago
Diana favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

BLM

18 minutes ago
Diana commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

PARENTS PUSHING GENDER NEUTRAL AGENDA

" "We've actively tried to be gender neutral toy wise with our kids (1 of each)..." But I thought gender was a social construct and it was a rainbow of flavors, so unless she has 64 children this indicates she knows there are only…"
21 minutes ago
Boris Badenov favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

Islamic Matryoshka dolls

23 minutes ago
DTOM's photo was featured
Thumbnail

HIV IN SWEDEN - INCREASED BY 372.5 PERCENT THANKS TO CULTURAL ENRICHMENT

24 minutes ago
0 Comments
Boris Badenov commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

CNN

"Fake News CNN keeps losing viewers, passed by Ancient Aliens! - http://12160.info/page/2649739:Page:1806534"
25 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Fake News CNN keeps losing viewers, passed by Ancient Aliens! - https://t.co/Btw2NxvEsb
Twitter28 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
Old Denmark favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

SMART PHONE TRACKING

30 minutes ago
Diana commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

QUEL SURPRISE

"Glad for the sign, so "it" can be identified."
30 minutes ago
Diana favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

QUEL SURPRISE

31 minutes ago
Old Denmark commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - SNIFFER DOGS OFFEND MUSLIMS - POLICE FACE RESTRICTIONS

"They're right, we should start using pigs instead."
35 minutes ago
Diana favorited Deep Space's blog post Millennial Couple Bikes Through ISIS Territory to Prove ‘Humans Are Kind’ & Gets Killed
35 minutes ago
Old Denmark favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - SNIFFER DOGS OFFEND MUSLIMS - POLICE FACE RESTRICTIONS

35 minutes ago
Deep Space commented on Boris Badenov's page Two left wing douchebages plan a bike trip across Middle East to prove how good people are. Promptly run over and stabbed by ISIS
"Richard - I was thinking the same thing about that guy who hung out with grizzlies & got mauled to death. Audio of bear attack involving Timothy Treadwell and girlfriend Amie Huguenard on October 6th, 2003. WARNING! Extremely disturbing…"
36 minutes ago
Boris Badenov favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - POLICE FARCE

47 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @sweettina2: "Sorry For Being White | Australia Nurses Have a New Shocking Code" on 12160 Social Network: https://t.co/7BKlGzeT4w
Twitter1 hour ago · Reply · Retweet

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted