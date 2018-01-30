ALL DOOMSDAY PLANES ARE IN THE AIR, AND THAT IS A SERIOUS ISSUE (Jim Stone)

http://82.221.129.208/.zi4.html
Obviously if that is the case, the government is expecting an enormous false flag. The planes launch with key people aboard for the continuation of government. Having all 3 in the air at once is an unprecedented serious issue. If the swamp is on those planes, Trump is going to be killed. The problem is, we don't know who is on them - the good guys, or the shadow state.
Take your pick, it is anyones guess
