ALL DOOMSDAY PLANES ARE IN THE AIR, AND THAT IS A SERIOUS ISSUE (Jim Stone)

ALL DOOMSDAY PLANES ARE IN THE AIR, AND THAT IS A SERIOUS ISSUE

http://82.221.129.208/.zi4.html

Obviously if that is the case, the government is expecting an enormous false flag. The planes launch with key people aboard for the continuation of government. Having all 3 in the air at once is an unprecedented serious issue. If the swamp is on those planes, Trump is going to be killed. The problem is, we don't know who is on them - the good guys, or the shadow state.

Heads up: If the shadow state is on those planes, there will probably be a "nuclear attack" and that is not an empty statement.

If Trump and white hats are on those planes, they are on them to avoid being killed.

Take your pick, it is anyones guess

Comment by Elyag Reed...We are Legion 17 hours ago

PARTIES AT DARVOS INFORMED TRUMP THAT NK KNEW HE WOULD ATTACK SO THEY READIED THE "DEATH STAR SAT"

LUCKILY DOOMSDAY PLANES SAFELY IN AIR..

BUT WHERE TO EVENTUALLY LAND...

We are Legion and Growing...

