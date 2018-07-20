 

Children As 'Tools'

Common Core: Surveillance, Standardization, and the Sexualization o...

Posted on April 25, 2016 by David Robinson

Common Core - Surveillance, Standardization, and the Sexualization of Children

By Makia Freeman Contributing writer for Wake Up World

Common Core is the set of educational standards for American children which first came onto the scene in 2009, after Obama took office, using money from the $350 million stimulus package.

In another example of blatant doublespeak, the curricula are named “Common Core State Standards”, despite the fact they were forced onto the states with bribes, came top-down from the US Federal Government and were written by the international elite. Funded by Bill Gates, Common Core is another manifestation of a long-held dream of the New World Order manipulators to replace the family with the State — a plan laid out in novels such as Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, which included reference to State hatcheries (i.e. State control of reproduction).

Common Core: Of the Manipulators, By the Manipulators, For the Masses

“We who are engaged in the sacred cause of education are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.” ~ Horace Mann

“The children who know how to think for themselves spoil the harmony of the collective society …” ~ John Dewey

Common Core: Minimally Exceptional

Common Core - Surveillance, Sexualization of Children - Reasonable Answer

Common Core Surveillance

Common Core - Surveillance, Sexualization of Children - Surveillance

Common Core Sexualization of Children

Common Core - Surveillance, Sexualization of Children - Sexualize Child Image

Conclusion: Common Core is a Tool of the NWO

About the Author:

Makia Freeman is the editor of The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at Tools For Freedom, writing on many aspects of truth and freedom, from exposing aspects of the global conspiracy to suggesting solutions for how humanity can create a new system of peace and abundance. An avid promoter of freedom, truth and health. His mission is to expose the truth, raise awareness about the conspiracy to enslave mankind and to help create a critical mass of people to stand up against it – and thus restore peace and freedom to the world.

 

