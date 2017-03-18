‘Greek farmers clashed with police in central Athens today when a protest against tax and pension reforms mandated by the country’s multi-billion-euro bailout turned violent.

About 1,300 farmers who had arrived in Athens from the island of Crete overnight headed to the agriculture ministry, which was sealed off by police buses.

Tempers flared after reports spread among the assembled crowd that officials had refused to see a delegation from the farmers, witnesses said.’

