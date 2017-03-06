 

IT'S HAPPENING: Sen Grassley is investigating the FBI over its agreement to pay Christopher Steele - ex-spy & author of TrumpDossier

http://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/judiciary/upload...

 Grassley is pushing back and demanding the FBI provide information pertaining to its use of the British spy, whose salacious allegations have infuriated Trump and his allies.

“The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for President in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends,” Grassley wrote.

“It is additionally troubling that the FBI reportedly agreed to such an arrangement given that, in January of 2017, then-Director Clapper issued a statement stating that ‘the [intelligence community] has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions.’”

In his letter, Grassley asks for all records regarding Steele’s investigation, details of the agreement between the FBI and Steele, the FBI’s policies for using outside investigators, and whether the bureau has relied on any of the information Steele has provided in seeking warrants.

Grassley probes FBI's ties to British spy who investigated Trump

Grassley blasts alleged FBI plan to pay former British spy for Trump intel

Politico · 2 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is seeking records and information from a reported plan at the FBI to pay the former British intelligence officer behind a dossier of …

