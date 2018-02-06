Total collapse of Gaza healthcare 'imminent,' warns medical charity

19 health centres in the enclave have been forced to close as they could no longer run their emergency generators

"Diminishing resources in Gaza are affecting all services, including critical ones, with Gaza’s youngest and most vulnerable residents perhaps most at risk. MAP works directly with the NICU in al-Shifa hospital, where even before the current crisis services were already dangerously stretched by increasing rates of low-birthweight and premature babies," Dr Andy Ferguson said.



"Now, the status of these babies is exceptionally precarious, and the WHO has identified 113 new-born babies in neonatal intensive care units whose lives are directly threatened by fuel shortages. What is more, there is a general fear among people in Gaza that they are heading for another conflict."



Dr Andy Ferguson added that Gaza’s health system "simply does not have the resources to cope with any sudden influx of casualties from a military assault like we saw in 2014."

"MAP’s projects, vital and life-saving as they are, can only go so far – concerted action from the international community is vital to not just saving lives now, but also opening up Gaza so the health system can properly and sustainably develop."



Dr Aimee Shalan, MAP CEO, said: "The rapid collapse of Gaza’s health system is a man-made crisis, and could be reversed though international humanitarian funding and political action to bring a decade-long closure to an end. Failure to act is inexcusable, and will lead to entirely avoidable loss of life."