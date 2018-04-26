BREAKING! Russia Launched Missile Strike Against ISIS In Syria Killing American Troops Embedded w Them! GOOD! - just reported by Mike Rivero

Comment
I was listening to his live show when I first posted this.
guess it doesn't really matter how mike rivero knew about this headline before anybody else does - the important thing is that uncle samuel will now have to face the music for arming/funding the terrorist ISIS. although in hindsight, uncle samuel never faced any music for arming/funding bin laden's al qaeda. or for perpetrating 9/11, for that matter. in fact, uncle samuel seems to literally get away with murder every time he turns around. go figure.
""..just reported by Mike Rivero""
is mike rivero a reporter all of a sudden? and how did he know this unless yalls reported it to his site first?
Mattis On Russian Mercenaries In Syria: I Ordered Them 'To Be Annihilated'
Russian Navy Unleashes Missiles Against ISIS and "Rebels" in Syria -- AMERICANS KILLED
Russian submarines in the Mediterranean Sea are currently launching ballistic missiles at ‘rebels’ in an area known as the Hama pocket, massive explosions reported.
This is a developing story, updates shortly.
Russia DID NOT notify the US prior to launching these attacks and, according to several of my former colleagues in various governments, AMERICANS are among the dead! It is not known at this time if the Americans are regular military or contractors.
According to a single intel source, the US is not reacting publicly to this (yet) because the government does not want the American people to know it's "Advisers" were involved with ISIS and were killed because they were actually in the presence of ISIS, helping them!
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/2439-russia.......
