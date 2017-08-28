Hell Freezes Over- MSNBC Highlights Antifa Violence (video)

12160 Social Network
Antifa Violence Finally Covered on MSNBC Morning Joe and Mika. ‘Mentally-Stunted Snowflakes’ on College Campuses. KEITH was the one on the ground @KPikklefie...
Share
Tweet
Facebook
Views: 462
Tags:
People will be defending themselves with arms, this should happen any day now, its in the air.
Comment
Join 12160 Social Network
Welcome to12160 Social Network
Sign Upor Sign In
Or sign in with:
Save BIG on your monthly Mobile Cell phone bill
Mention Joe Rogan --Get a $25 Credit Discount!
Emigrate While You Still Can! Learn More.
Edit
Please remember this website is supported by your donations...
>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com
DMCA / Report an Issue
200 members
135 members
274 members
118 members
117 members
108 members
97 members
161 members
25 members
23 members
54 members
27 members
163 members
21 members
162 members
© 2017 Created by truth.
Powered by
Badges |
Report an Issue |
Terms of Service
Please check your browser settings or contact your system administrator.
People will be defending themselves with arms, this should happen any day now, its in the air.