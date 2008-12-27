ALTERNATIVE MEDIA PLATFORMS

Ken OKeefe Truth Rage! Wow!

More truth here in 5 minutes than a lifetime of FoxNews!
http://www.mitocopper.com
http://www.suppressedhealthsecrets.com Get my free ebook and get my news by email! Tell your friends to join too!

Rating:
  • Currently 5/5 stars.

Views: 459

Get Embed Code

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by jAMES t. kIRK 7 hours ago

++ GOOD

Comment by Less Prone 17 hours ago

The wars in the ME are not even for "full scale dominance", but one more step in splintering the world in total chaos. Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya continue to be shithole countries, much worse than before they were "liberated". Libya is a prime example of this, once called Switzerland of Africa it's now hopeless. We are seeing the effect of these wars in Europe now as the invasion of radical Islam is welcomed by the Quislings in power. The invasion is no accident, it's all planned and supported by the usury cabal.

Photos

  • Add Photos
  • View All

 

Save BIG on your monthly Mobile Cell phone bill

Mention Joe Rogan  --Get a $25 Credit Discount!

 

Emigrate While You Still Can! Learn More.

FEATURED MEMBER PAGES 

1 DTOM

DTOM
2 Diana

Diana
3 Chris of the family Masters

Chris of the family Masters
4 Bananaman

Bananaman
5 Larry Flinchpaugh

Larry Flinchpaugh
6 jAMES t. kIRK

jAMES t. kIRK
7 TheBigWedding

TheBigWedding
8 Less Prone

Less Prone
9 Burbia

Burbia
10 ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt!

ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt!

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

Prepare, Don’t Despair!

Groups

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted