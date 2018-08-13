Multi-Millionaires Mueller and Comey's Crony Ties to Big Spy Contractors

"There's civil unrest here, there, and around the world. Most are the communist party, courtesy of the corrupt US State Department, Pentagon, George Soros and Israel.
They've systematically destabilized and caused false flags…"
CNN Tells Viewers It's Illegal For Them To Read Wikileaks Document Dumps. CNN Is Wrongfrom the you're-not-helping deptI cut the cord years ago, so the only time I stumble into cable "news" coverage is usually at the gym or airport. And time and time…See More
""Sooner or later the Swedes will retaliate, with purpose!" I doubt that very much. Their society has been feminized by decades of feminist agendas that have destroyed the proud Nordic heritage of icons such as Eric the Red and Ragnar…"
12160 IS A SOCIAL NETWORK, AN FREE SPEECH ALTERNATIVE TO PLACES LIKE FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.We have been asked many times, and in our 5th 6th year I felt it time to tell you. 12160 is a shortwave frequency used by many alternative radio…See More
You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!
Join 12160 Social Network