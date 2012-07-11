Israel did 9/11 - ALL THE PROOF IN THE WORLD

A brief history of Jewish terrorism and Israeli false-flag operations.

For a more in depth look at the Israeli 9-11 attack it is recommended that you read Christopher Bollyn's book Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World. Another similar exposé of the Zionists who perpetrated this dastardly act can be read here. Or, if you are not a fan of long reading, watch 9-11 Missing Links.



Israel did 9/11



Figuring out exactly how 9/11 was done is the work of crime investigators or conspiracy hobbyists who will endlessly go on discussing and debating every minuscule and intricate detail of the event to no avail. It doesn't take a structural engineer to tell you that two 110 story buildings and a 47 story steel skyscraper plummeting to the ground at nearly free-fall speed requires the assistance of explosives. All you need is two eyes that can see and a brain that thinks to come to that sound conclusion. This is why it is of my opinion that more emphasis should be placed on the "who" instead of the "how". It should be obvious to anyone that discovering who did 9/11 is infinitely more important than discovering how they did it.



An Uncanny Prediction Comes True

First we start off with an unusual and eerie prediction that was made by a most suspicious individual. This prediction, in unison with the status of the person of who made it, is extremely indicative and foretelling of who planned and executed 9/11.





Isser Harel - Spymaster of the Israeli Intelligence Services. Director of Mossad and Shin Bet from 1952-1963.



In 1979, twenty-one years before September 11, 2001, Isser Harel predicted with uncanny accuracy the events of 9-11 to Michael D. Evans, an American supporter of Zionist extremists of the Jabotinsky sort.



On September 23, 1979, Evans visited Harel at his home in Israel and had dinner with him and Dr. Reuven Hecht, a senior adviser to then prime minister Menachem Begin.



In an editorial entitled "America the Target", published in the Jerusalem Post of September 30, 2001 Evans -- a Khazar Jew masquerading as a Christian -- asked Harel about Arab terrorism and if it would come to America. Harel told Evans that Arab terrorists would likely strike the "tallest building in New York City" because it was a "phallic symbol". The fact that 9/11 was planned by the Mossad through the admittance of Isser Harel is well documented and appears in a book written by Michael Evans. (Belief Net, 7th Paragraph).



Securing Control of World Trade Center Complex



The first step in the preparation of the 9/11 attacks was to secure the control of the WTC into private hands. This was crucial to the success of 9/11 because without complete control over this complex there would be no opportunity or possibility of setting explosive charges in place as the coup de grâce in bringing the towers to the ground.



In steps four key Jewish Crime Network assets:





1) Larry Silverstein -- Larry is a Jewish American businessman from New York. Larry obtained a 99 year lease on the entire world trade center complex on 24 July, 2001. The towers were nearly worthless,being filled with asbestos, yet Larry “felt a compelling urge to own them”. Larry had breakfast in "Windows on the World" restaurant (107th Floor North Tower) every single morning. Larry was absent from this routine meeting on the morning of September the 11th. Larry’s two children, who also worked in the WTC, conveniently decided to take the day off as well. Larry Silverstein scored more than $4.5 Billion in insurance money as a result of the destruction of his complex. Silverstein was personal friends with Zionist media-magnate Rupert Murdoch, former Israeli president & infamous Zionist war criminal Ariel Sharon, as well as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Silverstein was such good friends with Benjamin Netanyahu that he would speak with him on the phone every single sunday.

2) Frank Lowy-- Lowy, a Czechoslovakia born Jew, was the owner of Westfield America, one of the biggest shopping mall conglomerates in the world. Lowy leased the shopping concourse area called the Mall at the World Trade Center, made up of approximately 427,000 square feet of retail floor space. Frank Lowy has quite an interesting history. He was a member of the Golani Brigade, and fought in the Israeli war of independence. Before this he was a member of Hagganah, a Jewish terrorist organization. Frank Lowy spends three months of the year at his home in Israel and has been described by the Sydney Morning Herald as "a self-made man with a strong interest in the Holocaust and Israeli politics." He funded and launched the Israeli Institute for National Strategy and Policy, which will "operate within the framework of Tel Aviv University" in Israel. He is also close friends with many top Israeli officials such as Ehud Olmert, Ariel Sharon, Bibi Netanyahu, and Ehud Barak. He was also implicated in an Israeli Bank Scandal with Olmert. Frank Lowy steered clear of the WTC on 9/11. More information about Lowy can be further researched here.





3) Lewis Eisenberg -- This Jewish criminal personality was the head of the Port Authority of New York and authorized the lease transfer to his Zionist brethren Larry and Lowy. Eisenberg was a large contributor to the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign, as well as a partner in the Jewish bank Goldman-Sachs. Eisenberg has been both a member of the Planning Board of the United Jewish Appeal/United Jewish Federation pro-Israeli government pressure group in the U.S.





4) Ronald Lauder - Billionaire Estée Lauder Cosmetics magnate. He was the chairman of NY Governor George Pataki's commission on privatization. He is the key individual who lobbied for the privatization of the WTC (Source, 9th pp) -- but he also got the former Stewart Air Force Base to become privatized. Oddly, the flight paths of flight 175 and flight 11 converged directly over this airport.



Lauder is active in the following organizations: Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Jewish National Fund, World Jewish Congress, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Theological Seminary. Ronald Lauder was elected president of the World Jewish Congress on 10 June, 2007.



Lauder founded a school for the Mossad in Herzliya, Israel called the Lauder School of Government Diplomacy and Strategyy. He is the key Sayan involved in the preparation of 9/11.



WTC Security In Zionist Hands



The second crucial aspect of control that needed to be established in order to pull off 9/11 was to gain control of security of the WTC complex. This way, Mossad explosive experts -- that just so happened to be in town just prior to and on 9/11 -- could be readily allowed access to strategic areas of the buildings in order to prep for the demolitions.



The contract to run security at the WTC was designated to Kroll Associates after the 1993 wtc bombing. Kroll is otherwise known as "Wallstreets CIA".



Who gave them the contract?

The Port Authority of New York paid them $2.5 million to revamp security at the complex. The owners of Kroll was two Zionist Jews named Jules & Jeremy Kroll.





The managing director of Kroll at the time was Jerome M. Hauer.





Hauer was also the guy chosen to run Mayor Rudy Guiliani's office of emergency management( OEM) from 1996 to 2000. He is the key individual that pushed for this office to be placed in Silverstein's building 7.



Jerome Hauer is also Jewish and a staunch Zionist. Hauer's mother, Rose Muscatine Hauer, is the retired Dean of the Beth Israel School of Nursing and the Honorary President of the New York Chapter of Hadassah, the Daughters of Zion movement that is one of the central Zionist organizations involved in the creation and maintenance of the State of Israel.



Pre-Knowledge of Anthrax Mailings



A hardly known fact is that Jerome Hauer is the one who advised the WhiteHouse to go on the anti-biotic effective against Anthrax -- Cipro -- a week prior to the mailings. How convenient.



How did he know?



Hauer is an 'expert' in Bio-Terrorism and was the one who was in charge of the NIH response to the anthrax attacks. His reactions to the anthrax mailings were 'very slow' to say the least, and he took every opportunity to invoke "Osama Bin Laden" in his rhetoric.



Who Killed John O'neil?



Former special agent FBI, John O'neil, who was tasked with investigating Bin Laden coincidentally enough, was Former special agent FBI, John O'neil, who was tasked with investigating Bin Laden coincidentally enough, was hired as head of security at the WTC by Jerome Hauer. Amazingly, O'neil was killed on his FIRST day of work -- 9/11.



It is important to note that O'neil had quit his job at the FBI after his investigation into the U.S.S. Cole attack in Yemen was obstructed & sabotaged by U.S ambassador to Yemen, Zionist Barbara Bodine. This is because the U.S.S. Cole was NOT done by Al Qaeda. The USS Cole was hit by an Israeli cruise missile(Source, 39th pp) to sway public opinion against Arabs (Al Qaeda), as well as demonize the democrats (didn't take terror threat seriously) -- so that their puppet George Bush Jr. could be hurled into office in time for 9/11. This was of course completely covered up.



Airport Security In Israeli Hands



The third crucial aspect of control that needed to be established was to gain control of airport security at all of the airports that the hijackings would originate from. Passenger screening needed to be handled by their operatives in order to allow certain people & certain items (i.e. weapons) onto the planes.



Who ran airport security at all three ports of alleged hijackings?





That would be ICTS International / Huntsleigh USA (wholly owned subsidiary)



Owned by Ezra Harel and Menachem Atzmon. Both Israeli Jews.



It is run by "experts" in the security and intelligence field. Israeli intelligence that is. Most employees were ex- Shin Bet agents.



Is this airport security company, who ran the security at Boston's Logan Airport, as well as Newark, really that shoddy to allow 19 arabs on board 4 different planes with box-cutters, mace, and even a gun, or is there something else going on here?



Menachem Atzmon, former Likud treasurer in the 80's, was involved in an Israeli political scandal involving Ehud Olmert and other Likudnits in Israel. He was criminally convicted of fraud, falsifying documents, as well as breaching Party Funding Law.







ICTS was also in charge of airport security when the shoe bomber, Richard Reid, allegedly boarded a plane with a shoe bomb. If Reid is really a terrorist and not just an innocent man being used by the Mossad to incite more fear of terrorism, then why did ICTS let him board the plane knowing he could be dangerous?



Another point indicating ICTS's complicity is that a few hours before the Patriot Act was voted on, it was edited to make foreign companies in charge of security on 9/11 immune to lawsuits. This would prevent American courts from demanding that ICTS provide testimony or hand over the missing surveillance videos from the airports.





Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab (also referred to as "Underwear Bomber) is a Muslim Nigerian citizen and alleged terrorist who attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear on board of Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day December 25, 2009. Abdulmutallab boarded the US bound plane from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Kurt Haskell, an attorney from Michigan, also boarded the same flight and he recalls seeing Abdulmutallab and another "sharp dressed" Indian looking man who helped Abdulmutallab board the flight. Haskell claims that Abdulmutallab boarded the flight without a pass... The security at the Schiphol Airport is also handled by the Israeli-owned company: ICTS International.



Prior Knowledge



Gomel Chesed Cemetery Incident





In October 2000, approximately 11 months before 9/11, a retired Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) officer, and veteran of the Yom Kippur War(1973), was collecting English Ivy Cuttings at the Gomel Chesed Cemetery located at McClellan and 245 Mount Olive Avenue, which is near the city lines of Elizabeth and Newark, New Jersey. The Gomel Chesed Cemetery is a Jewish cemetery.



The man overheard a couple of people having what he believed to be a conversation spoken in Hebrew, which drew his attention. He hid behind an 8-foot tall retaining wall and listened in to their conversation as they stood below. Shortly after a Lincoln town car approached the two people -- presumably Israelis -- and the man in the backseat got out to greet them. After normal niceties were exchanged the third man said:



“The Americans will learn what it is to live with terrorists after the planes hit the twins in September.”



One of the men that had been leaning against the retaining wall expressed concerns regarding whether the upcoming presidential election (November 2000) could impact the plans. The man that arrived in the Town Car pacified the doubts by saying:



“Don’t worry, we have people in high places and no matter who gets elected, they will take care of everything.”



The observer who overheard this conversation related it to the FBI on numerous occasions only to be ignored each time. Nothing was done about it, and no investigation into the incident has ever took place.



Israeli Citizens Get Tipped Off





Israeli instant messaging company, Odigo, admitted that two of its employees received instant messages warning of an impeding attack 2 hours prior to the first plane hitting.



This warning was not passed on to authorities, which could have saved thousands of lives.



Odigo has a feature on its service that allows the passing on of messages through a search feature based on nationality, such as Israeli. Knowing these two particular Israelis were forewarned, it is very likely they passed the message on to other Israelis considering that out of the 4000 Israelis believed to be in and around the WTC and the Pentagon only FIVE died. 5/4000 Israelis. Mathematically (if Israelis were not forewarned) about 10% (400/4000) would have died; even as low as 200-300/4000 would not really indicate foreknowledge. Yet only FIVE Israelis died and two of the five were actually aboard the supposedly hijacked flights; therefore only three Israelis died at the WTC on 9/11. An astonishing feat. We're talking about 'Israelis' here, not 'American Jews'. Many Jews died in the wtc on 9/11.



Odigo has offices in New York, and in Herzliya, Israel. Herzliya happens to be the Head Quarters of Mossad. Do the math.



Odigo was later bought up by another Israeli company called Comverse. The CEO of Comverse was Kobi Alexander, "dual" Israeli-US citizen, with connections to Mossad. He has been charged on several counts of fraud.



Goldman Sachs Forewarned

– On Sep 10, 2001, the Tokyo branch of Goldman Sachs warned its American employees to steer clear of American buildings.



Israeli ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Forewarned



- ZIM, an Israeli company, vacated its office(10,000 square feet) in the North WTC tower a week before 9/11, breaking its lease. 49% of this company is owned by the Israeli government. The lease ran till the end of 2001, and the company lost $50,000 by breaking the lease. Later, FBI agent Michael Dick, who was investigating Israeli spying before and after 9/11 and looking into the suspicious move, was removed from his duties by the head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, Michael Chertoff.



According to a non-official cover or N.O.C. CIA source who worked closely with Dick, the Israeli movers moved in explosives when ZIM moved out.



With ZIM Israel bailing out just in time, this left one Israeli company, Clearforest, with 19 employees, in the WTC on 9/11. Of the five employees in the building all managed to escape.



Mossad Is Guilty



U.S. Army Study: On Mossad





An elite U.S. Army study center had devised a plan for enforcing a major Israeli-Palestinian peace accord that would require about 20,000 well-armed troops stationed throughout Israel and a newly created Palestinian state.



The SAMS paper attempts to predict events in the first year of a peace-enforcement operation, and sees possible dangers for U.S. troops from both sides.



Of the MOSSAD, the Israeli intelligence service, the SAMS officers say:



"Wildcard. Ruthless and cunning. Has capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian/Arab act."



The amazing thing about this is that this story was reported in the Washington Post on September 10, 2001.



Israeli espionage around 9/11





– Shortly before 9/11, over 140 Israelis had been arrested for suspected espionage. Some of them were posing as Art students. These suspects targeted or penetrated Military bases, DEA, FBI, Secret Service, ATF, U.S. Customs, IRS, INS, EPA, Interior Dept., U.S. Marshal’s Service, various U.S. Attorneys Offices, Secret government offices Unlisted private homes of law enforcement/intelligence officers. Most of the suspects served in military intelligence, electronic surveillance intercept and or explosive ordinance units.



Dozens of Israelis were arrested in American malls kiosks selling toys, acting as a front for a spying operation.



60 detained suspects worked for the Israeli company AMDOCS which provides most directory assistance calls and almost call records and billings services for the U.S. by virtue of its contracts with the 25 largest telephone companies in the U.S.



All alleged 9/11 hijackers had fake IDs. During a joint FBI-CIA operation against the lead patsy hijacker Mohammad Atta in Fort Lee, NJ in 2001, the operation was photographed by Israeli agents and thereby compromised. These Jews were providing cover for the future patsy hijacker teams.

More Israelis caught after 9/11 -- 90 of them!



After 9/11 – More detentions of Israelis



Following 9/11, over 60 Israelis were detained either under the Patriot anti-Terrorism Act or for immigrations violations. Some of them were active Israeli military personnel. A number of them failed polygraph examinations when questioned for surveillance activities against the U.S. Some of them were found to have been spying on Arabs.





Five Dancing Israelis



Of the 90 or so detained Israelis there was a group of five Israelis, now widely known as the "dancing Israelis", who were spotted in multiple locations filming, and celebrating the attacks.





The men were detained by NYPD. The police and FBI field agents became very suspicious when they found maps of the city with certain places highlighted, box cutters (the same items that the hijackers supposedly used), $4700 cash stuffed in a sock, and foreign passports. Police also told the Bergen Record that bomb sniffing dogs were brought to the van and that they reacted as if they had smelled explosives. (#)





Their names were Sivan & Paul Kurzberg, Yaron Schmuel, Oded Ell...



"We are not your problem"?

According to ABC News 20/20, after the group of Israelis were detained, the driver of the van -- Sivan Kurzberg -- told the officers:

"We are Israeli. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem."



They later appeared on an Israeli talk show and claimed to be "documenting the event". Witnesses reported they were set up PRIOR to the first plane strike, and were seen congratulating one another afterward. The five jubilant Israelis were also seen photographing one another. The FBI seized and developed their photos, one of which shows Sivan Kurzberg flicking a cigarette lighter in front of the smoldering ruins in an apparently celebratory gesture.





Truck Bomb Destined for George Washington Bridge



The Jerusalem Post later reported that a white van with a bomb was stopped as it approached the George Washington Bridge, but the ethnicity of the suspects was not revealed. Here's what the Jerusalem Post reported on September 12, 2001:



American security services overnight stopped a car bomb on the George Washington Bridge. The van, packed with explosives, was stopped on an approach ramp to the bridge. Authorities suspect the terrorists intended to blow up the main crossing between New Jersey and New York, Army Radio reported.

Imagine the surprise of the officers when these terror suspects turned out to be Israelis!



Mural Van

One of the more bizarre events of the day came in the form of a mysterious white van parked a few blocks away from the twin towers on 6th and King Street., that had a mural painted on the side that literally depicted a jetliner crashing into the twin towers and exploding.





(Artist's rendition)



This police audio transmission indicates that the two suspects in the van started to run away when the van was stopped and were apprehended shortly thereafter in some sort of struggle. The police recording also indicates that the mural van subsequently exploded following the detainment of the two suspects.

Further corroboration of this incident came in the form of a reference in the February 2006 Norman Y. Mineta International Institute for Surface Transportation Policy Studies (MTI) report entitled: “Saving City Lifelines: Lessons Learned in the 9-11 Terrorist Attacks”.The relevant quote is as follows:



“There were continuing moments of alarm. A panel truck with a painting of a plane flying into the World Trade Center was stopped near the temporary command post. It proved to be rented to a group of ethnic Middle Eastern people who did not speak English. Fearing that it might be a truck bomb, the NYPD immediately evacuated the area, called out the bomb squad, and detained the occupants until a thorough search was made. The vehicle was found to be an innocent delivery truck.” (emphasis added)



This report was a whitewash of the incident but credible evidence nonetheless confirming the existence of this suspicious mural painted van. Apparently the people who wrote this didn't find it odd that a delivery truck rented to "ethnic middle easterners" was painted up with a mural depicting the very events of the day!The idiocy of their conclusion that this van was an "innocent delivery truck" is beyond words. The police transmission speaks of an explosion yet this report mentions none -- a clear cover-up. The "ethnic middle easterners" referenced in this quote were certainly not Arabs because if they were this would have been front page news and damaging proof against Al Qaeda. This incident was not mentioned in any official gov't reports. If they were Arabs there would be no reason to cover this up. The fact that this incident was covered up and whitewashed is a strong indication that these "ethnic middle easterners" were in fact Israelis.



Urban Moving Systems





All of the white vans were working for the ostensible moving company Urban Moving Systems under direction of Dominic Suter, an Israeli Spy who immediately fled to Israel after the attacks. It was confirmed by two former CIA officers that this Israeli moving company was a front operation for the Mossad. The two CIA sources noted that movers vans are a common intelligence cover. The Israelis were held in custody for 71 days before being quietly released.

Israeli Intelligence and P-tech



Ptech Software systems – computer control backdoor



Most national security computerized systems that would have scrambled jets in the event of national emergencies such as multiple hijackings were running on Ptech software. A list of Ptech clients includes the FAA, N.A.T.O, United States Armed Forces, Congress, Dept. Of Energy, Dept. of Justice, FBI, Customs, the IRS, the Secret Service, and even the White House.





Zionist Jew Michael S. Goff (pictured right) was marketing manager at Ptech and also worked for Israeli database company Guardium (Director Amit Yoran); Guardium has been funded by Cedar Fund, Veritas Venture Partners, and StageOne, all Mossad funding outfits. So, with Ptech, what we had was an American "sayan" [i.e. Jewish agent who works with the Mossad when necessary], Michael S. Goff, who had Mossad agents feeding him information and directing him while he worked with his Lebanese Muslim "partners" in Ptech.



Now why would a young American lawyer working with a good law firm (Sedar & Chandler) in his home town suddenly leave the practice of law and work with a dodgy start-up software company owned and financed by a Lebanese and a Saudi? Goff's family is a well-respected an well-known family in Worcester, Mass. He had it made at a good law firm after leaving law school. Why the sudden career change? Mossad asked him to do it. For the good of the Jewish people, etc, etc.



Under Goff, Ptech software loaded with trapdoors and Trojan Horses was sold and loaded onto the MOST sensitive computer systems that failed miserably, or performed well (depending on your view), on September 11, 2001.





Goff's father and grandfather, Samuel, were accountants who belonged to Worcester's "Commonwealth Lodge 600 of B'nai B'rith". They were both 32nd Degree Masons. Does an apple fall far from the tree?



MITRE corporation (computer software)



MITRE – major defense contracting organization headed by former Director of Central Intelligence James Schlesinger. It has been said that Schlesinger is a devout Lutheran, but his Wikipedia profile states he was born to Russian/Austrian Jewish parents. He is undoubtedly a Zionist.



Ptech was with the MITRE corporation in the basement of the FAA for two years prior to 9/11. Their specific job was to look at inter-operability issues the FAA had with NORAD and the Air Force in the case of an emergency.



Precision guided plane anyone?



The plane hitting WTC North Tower



The first plane to hit the WTC (North Tower) hit the computer room of Marsh & McClennan, which had recently acquired Kroll Associates, which was owned by son of AIG CEO Maurice Greenberg & Jules Kroll. Precision guidance equipment in office?



Rabbi Dov Zakheim and Systems Planning Corporation



Dov Zakheim's System Planning Corporation– remote airplane control technology



Many have insisted that the planes which struck the twin towers were precision guided by remote control. Although sounding like science fiction when first hearing it, remote control technology of airplanes has been around for decades. SPC Corporation provided the flight termination system and command transmitter system, the technology that allows planes to be remote controlled should the pilots be incapacitated or the plane hijacked.



Rabbi Dov Zakheim was the appointed Undersecretary of Defense and Comptroller from 2001 to 2004 under the George W. Bush administration. Zakheim is the man responsible for the disappearance of $2.6 TRILLION that went missing from the Pentagon books which was announced by Donald Rumsfeld on 10th September, 2001. The story was buried under 9/11's rubble.



Coincidentally, the specific section of the Pentagon that was "hit" or "blown up" contained the years budgetary information, as well as accountants, bookkeepers and budget analysts; many of whom died on 9/11. What a coincidence.



In May 2001, when Dov served at the Pentagon, it was an SPS (his firm’s) subsidiary, Tridata Corporation, that oversaw the investigation of the first “terrorist” attack on the World Trade Center in 1993. This would have given them intimate knowledge of the security systems and structural blueprints of the World Trade Center.



According to the SPC website, a recent customer at that time was Eglin AFB, located in Florida. Eglin is very near another Air Force base in Florida-MacDill AFB, where Dov Zakheim contracted to send at least 32 Boeing 767 aircraft, as part of the Boeing /Pentagon tanker lease agreement.



Considering his access to Boeing 767 tankers, remote control flight systems, and his published views in the PNAC document, it seems very likely he is in fact a key figure in the alleged terrorist attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001. (Further Reading)



Cover Up



9/11 Investigation in Zionist Hands



Immediately following the attacks of september 11th, the Jewish criminal network was methodically maneuvering in unison behind the scenes to quash any legitimate investigation that world reveal what really happened that fateful day. They made it their goal to control any and all angles of so called "investigation" so that they could quickly cover up any and all evidence that would unveil the unmistakable fingerprint of the Zionists.



All appointed chief judges were Zionist Jews:





Alvin K. Hellerstein - a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and has been involved in several high-profile 9/11 related cases including consolidated master case against three airlines, ICTS International NV and Pinkerton's airport security firms, the World Trade Center owners, and Boeing Co., the aircraft manufacturer. Hellerstein is a dedicated Zionist and Israeli nationalist who has ties to the Jewish mafia dating back to 1956. Hellerstein's wife is a former senior officer & current treasurer of AMIT. From its website it states: "Founded in 1925, AMIT is the world's leading supporter of religious Zionist education and social services for Israel's children and youth, nurturing and educating Israeli children to become productive, contributing members of society."





Michael B. Mukasey - This Orthodox Jewish judge oversaw the litigation between Larry Silverstein and insurance companies after 9/11. Silverstein was awarded billions. Mukasey prevented full inquiry into the Five Dancing Israelis incident who were arrested in connection with 9/11. He played a role in their release. He was later appointed attorney general by President Bush. He defended the patriot act, and he supports torture policies.





Michael Chertoff - In charge of the Criminal Division in the Justice Department on 9/11. Essentially responsible for the 9/11 NON-investigation. He let hundreds of Israeli spies who were arrested prior to and on 9/11 go back home to Israel. He was also a prosecuting judge in the first terrorist attack on the WTC in 1993. Chertoff purportedly holds dual citizenship with the US and Israel. His family is one of the founding families of the state of Israel and his mother was one of the first ever agents of the Mossad, Israel's spy agency. His father and uncle are ordained rabbis and teachers of the Talmud.





Kenneth Feinberg - set up the victim’s compensation fund ($7 billion); the criminal cabal managed to get 97% of the victims’ families to take the money in exchange for not demanding a legal investigation of 9/11.





Sheila Birnbaum - Another key Jew involved in the cover-up of 9/11 is Sheila Birnbaum of Skaddan, Arps law firm. Birnbaum was appointed 'special mediator' of the legal suits filed by the 3% of families who decided not to be bought off by the Zionists. Nothing happened in these trials though, thanks to her.





Benjamin Chertoff - (cousin of Michael Chertoff) - This Jewish criminal personality wrote the 9/11 hit piece in Popular Mechanics debunking ‘9/11 conspiracies’ using ridiculous straw-men. He claims his relation to Michael Chertoff is "distant" but Chris Bollyn proves otherwise.





Stephen Cauffman - Leader of NIST coverup of WTC 7 destruction. These lowlifes continued to maintain that fire brought down WTC 7, a physical impossibility.



9/11 Commission Fiction: Zionist Myth-Making At Its Best





Philip Zelikow (Dual Citizen of Israel) - 911's Cover Up Man



Zelikow was appointed the executive director of the 9/11 commission -- the most powerful position of the committee. This criminal Zionist Jew is responsible for concocting the contrived fiction that was presented to us as the 9/11 Commission Report (i.e. official story). This work of fairy-tale fiction speaks of magical explosion-proof paper passports, building collapses violating the laws of physics without explosive assistance, and cave-dwelling, box-cutter wielding Arabs with super-human piloting skills -- all the while completely omitting blatant anomalous events such as the self-demolition of Building 7 at 5:20 pm. At first Henry Kissenger was appointed as exec director of the 9/11 commission but surrendered the post after enormous protest. This paved the way for Zionist operative Zelikow to take his stead. Zelikow has numerous conflicts of interest that clearly inhibited his ability to tell the truth to the American people about the 9/11 terror attacks.



Zelikow was a Bush Admin insider, having been on the transition team in early 2000. In 1989-91 Zelikow worked with Condoleezza Rice on the National Security Council for the Bush Sr. Administration. In 1995, Zelikow and Rice wrote a book together. From 1996-98 Zelikow is director of the Aspen Strategy Group which also included people such as Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney and Paul Wolfowitz as fellow members. After George W. Bush took office, Zelikow was named to a position on the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board [PFIAB], and worked on other task forces and commissions as well. In 2004 Zelikow skews the investigation into 9/11 by deciding which topics would or would not be investigated. He was also secretly in contact with one of Bush's close advisors -- Karl Rove.



Crime Scene Evidence Quickly Removed and Destroyed



Alan D. Ratner’s Metals Management and the SIMS group is responsible for quickly scooping up the WTC steel rubble and shipping it off to Asian smelters. Alan Ratner is Jewish. Ratner merged with the SIMS group and the Hugo Neu corporation, and they made a handsome profit. Ratner sold over 50,000 tons of crime scene evidence steel to a Chinese company at $120 per ton; Ratner had obtained them for $70 per ton. This criminal bastard not only destroyed the evidence, but made a lucrative profit off of it while he was at it. More research on the criminal destruction of crime scene evidence can be found here.



Criminal Zionist Personalities



Jews in the Right Positions!



It should be noted that Jews were extremely over-represented in the Bush Administration. An ethnic minority group who only makes up about 2% of the American population had 42 of its people in top positions in Bush's cabinet. This extreme disproportionate over-representation of Jews in the Bush Administration establishes without doubt that the Jews had complete control of the American government at the time of 9/11, and without many key Jewish personalities, that we will briefly detail herein, it should be certain that 9/11 would not have happened.





Rabbi Dov Zakheim – Co-author of the PNAC paper on rebuilding America’s defenses advocating the necessity of a Pearl Harbor-like incident to mobilize America. Served as Pentagon comptroller from May 4, 2001 to March 10, 2004. Two large sums of money disappeared from the Pentagon under him. In the beginning $2.3 trillion was reported missing by Donald Rumsfeld (September 10, 2001) and later Zakheim was unable to account for another trillion dollars. Zakheim also had squads of American F-15s and F-16s sold as surplus to Israel at a fraction of their value.





Michael Chertoff – Assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the Justice Department; later, Director of Homeland Security. His wife, Meryll Chertoff, was a regional director of the ADL. Mother was a flight attendant for El Al thus had involvement with Mossad. Father and uncle are Rabbis.





Richard Perle – Chairman of Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board. He was expelled from Sen. Henry Jackson’s office in the 1970s after the NSA caught him passing highly classified documents to Israel.





Paul Wolfowitz – Was Deputy Defense Secretary and a member of the Defense Policy Board in the Pentagon.





Douglas Feith - Headed reconstruction in Iraq. Effectively in command, with Wolfowitz, of War Department on 9-11; Undersecretary of War for Policy. Fired from National Security Council in 1976 due to suspicion of passing classified documents to Israel. "Dual Citizen" of US-Israel. Douglas Feith created the "Office of Special Plans" shortly after 9/11 which was where all of the fake intelligence accusing Iraq of developing WMD's and having ties to Al Qaida came from.





Eliot Abrams -- Key National Security Council Advisor. Associated with criminal Zionist / Pro-Israel think-tanks: AEI, PNAC, CSP, and JINSA. Closely associated with other criminal Jews Perle, Feith, Wolfowtiz, and Bill Kristol. Convicted of lying to congress in the Iran/Contra Affair but was later given a pardon by Bush.





Marc Grossman -- Under Secretary for Political Affairs on 9-11; met with General Mahmoud Ahmad, head of Pakistan’s ISI and 9-11 financier, on or shortly after 9-11; “dual citizen” of US and Israel





Ari Fleischer — White House spokesman for Bush on 9-11; Harlined Iraq WMD lies to the press; “dual citizen” of US and Israel; connected to the extremist group called the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidics



Who was on board flight 11?



Daniel Lewin

Lewin, an Israeli Jew, was confirmed to be a member of the special Israeli commando unit, the Sayeret Matkal, which specializes in "anti-hijack" takeovers and assassinations. Supposedly Lewin got involved in a struggle with one of the alleged hijackers and ended up getting shot, which was later revised to being stabbed as a gun on board would not jive with the pre-packaged 9/11 story line.



What are the odds that an Israeli Sayat ends up on a plane hijacked by Arab terrorists? Gotta be a million to one shot. I am not suggesting Lewin was on a suicide mission and flew into the towers, what I suggest is that he landed the plane at Stewart Airport and it was swapped for a remote control drone. Stewart Airport was the "privatized" airport where the flightpaths of the alleged planes that hit the twin towers, oddly converged over.



Bush Speech Writers Grossly Inflate Number of Israeli Casualties



On 20 September, 2001, in his address to the Joint Session of Congress following the 9/11 attacks, Bush grossly inflated the number of Israeli casualties in the attacks from 5 to 130.



Does Bush write his own speeches?



Of course not, so one cannot simply blame Bush for this blatant lie -- whoever was his speechwriter is the criminal culprit.



Who was Bush's Speechwriter?



David Frum

This Jewish criminal personality was Bush's Speechwriter at the time and is the one responsible for inflating the number of Israeli dead 26x the actual amount. Why did he do this? Because he's a Zionist of course and was attempting to garner sympathy for Israel and project them as the 'great ally' of the United States who are now 'partners' in this global fight against "terrorism".



Frum was the man behind the "Axis Of Evil" label.



He also co-authored a book with Zionist warmonger Richard Perle, entitled An End To Evil: How To Win The War On Terror, which was about the "Global War On Terror"; it defended the illegal and fraudulent invasion of Iraq -- as well as called for regime change in Iran & Syria among other hideous things.



Mohammed Atta Leads Us Directly To Jewish Crime Network Doorstep



Less than one week before 9/11 several of the hijacker 'patsies', including Atta, boarded a Sun Cruz Casino Boat in Florida. Nobody knows why, and it has never been investigated.



Who owned these casino boats?



Jack Abramoff- This Zionist Jewish criminal asset was the one who entertained the Arab patsies aboard his yacht. Abramoff is a Bush Admin insider having been on the Transition Advisory Team assigned to the Department of the Interior in 2001.

Abramoff is a convicted criminal lobbyist who is a central figure in a plethora of political scandals, fraud, and other scams. He is currently serving a five year prison term for fraud, conspiracy, and tax evasion.

He also had foreknowledge of the Zionist engineered War In Iraq.



Al Qaida = Mossad Playing Dress Up

Firstly the well known translation of 'Al-Qaeda' is ‘The Base,’ which is actually not the the only translation of the ominous term. Al-Qaeda also translates to ‘The Toilet.’ The Arabic word ‘Qa’ada’ means ‘to sit’ {on the toilet bowl}. Arab homes have three kinds of toilets: ‘Hamam Franji’ or ‘Al-Qaeda’ or foreign toilet, ‘Hamam Arabi’ or Arab toilet, and a potty used for children called ‘Ma Qa’adia’ or ‘Little Qaeda.’ ‘Ana raicha Al Qaeda’ is a colloquial expression for ‘I’m going to the toilet.’ Why would a terrorist group call itself ‘The Toilet’? Al-Qaeda is

Zionist fiction.





Adam Yahiye Gadahn also known as Azzam the American is the so called Al Qaida spokesperson who releases videos tormenting the world with his anti-American rants. The FBI even have him on their most wanted terrorists list.

It turns out he is a Jew named Adam Pearlman, from California. Adam's grandfather, Carl Pearlman, was a prominent surgeon and on the Board of Directors of the Anti-Defamation League! This is a script fit for a Hollywood movie. Spielberg to direct?





Ziad Jarrah the Duped Lebanese Mossad Stooge



Still image from "laughing hijackers" video showing Ziad Jarrah(left), and Mohammed Atta(right), allegedly making their martyrdom video just before 9/11, all the while laughing hysterically about it!



Ziad Jarrah's cousin, Ali Al Jarrah , was recently discovered by Lebanese authorities of being a spy for Israel for 25 years!!



Netanyahu Openly Gleeful of 9/11 Terror Attacks



Apparently Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is so confident in Zionist control and domination that he haphazardly stated publicly that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were "good" for U.S.- Israeli relations, and would generate "immediate sympathy" for the Israeli cause of ethnically cleansing the Palestinians.



The Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv reported that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu told an audience at Bar Ilan:

"We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq," Ma'ariv quoted the former prime minister as saying. He reportedly added that these events "swung American public opinion in our favor."





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZxPUIj4xxY



Of course Netanyahu's nonchalantness about publicly making such controversial statements is not that surprising considering how much control Zionist Jews have over the American media. The aftermath of 9/11 saw the Zionist-media unveil a relentless demonization campaign against Arabs stereotyping them all as a bunch of fanatical plotting terrorists -- a cause for celebration for Netanyahu and his criminal brethren who routinely look for any excuse to slaughter innocent Palestinians at a whim while confiscating their land in the process.



Likely Architect of 9/11



Netanyahu is considered by many to be the architect of the 9/11, directing the Mossad/Shin Bet. He was Israeli PM at the time and has a long history of involvement in Israeli terrorism and politics. He's been a prominent member of the Likud Government since 1993. The Likud Party is the literal successor of the Jewish terrorist organization known as the Irgun. He was the prime minister to whom the ACB Doc was presented. Netanyahu wrote a book in the early 80's called Terrorism: How the West Can Win (pictured right). He founded the Jonathan Institute in the late 1970's to study (and plan) terrorism. Egyptian Intellectual, Hassan Al Bana, has stated publicly that he thinks Netanyahu planned 9/11 with the Jews at the Jonathan Institute. Al Bana cites a book written by Netanyahu called Uprooting Terrorism which speaks of plans to attack the U.N., and the World Trade Center with small nuclear bombs.



Connected Events Lead to Israel



Sears Tower Incident



On October 16, 2001 a group of Israelis were arrested in rural Pennsylvania for suspicious behavior behind a Pizzeria Uno. The manager of the store informed authorities of two middle eastern looking men dumping furniture out of a tractor-trailer with "Moving Systems Incorporated" sign on the side, behind his restaurant.



Police found the van and confronted its occupant who identified himself as Ron Katar, an Israeli. Katar pointed across the street to his compatriot named Mosche Almakias who was approaching the detained van with a female named Ayelet Reisler. Reisler suspiciously began to walk in a different direction once she spotted the police officer. She was found to have a German passport in one name and medication in another.



Elmakias admitted being behind the Pizzeria and said his destination was New York, but he had to make a pickup in Plymouth. However, the clever cover story began to fall apart as he could not provide a name or number of this client.



The police searched the van and discovered a Sony video camera containing a video taken of Chicago with several suspicious zoom-in shots of the Sears tower. Clearly these Mossad assets were planning some sort of false flag attack.These Israelis were eventually taken in by the INS and it was never heard about again.



An important side-note is that the Sears tower was bought by two Jews and one Gentile -- Lloyd Goldman, Joseph Cayre, and Jeffrey Feil in 2004. These men belong to the same group that backed Larry Silverstein's lease of the WTC complex giving Larry $125 million to do the deal.It seems that these criminal Jewish assets are all in on the same false flag terror / real-estate insurance scams together.



Psychotic Israelis Get Sloppy In Mexico City

As reported by La Vox De Atzlan, two men posing as press photographers, but in reality being Israeli Mossad agents, were arrested INSIDE the Mexican congress on October 10, 2001 armed with 9mm pistols, 9 grenades, explosives, three detonators, and 58 bullets, but were RELEASED from custody because of pressure from the Israeli embassy.



"We believe that the two Zionists terrorist were going to blow up the Mexican Congress. The second phase was to mobilize both the Mexican and US press to blame Osama bin Laden. Most likely then Mexico would declare war on Afghanistan as well, commit troops and all the oil it could spare to combat Islamic terrorism."



The Jewish terrorists names were Salvador Guersson Smecke(retired Israeli I.D.F. colonel), age 34, and Saur Ben Zvi, age 27.



These terrorists were released because of a very high level emergency meetings took place between Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations Jorge Gutman, General Macedo de la Concha and a top Ariel Sharon envoy who flew to Mexico City specially for that purpose. Jorge Gutman is of the Jewish descent.



Israelis, Vans, Explosives... At It Again



On Monday May 13, 2002, Fox News reported that two Israeli nationals in a white van were pulled over in Oak Harbour, Washington, near the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station with explosives in their truck.



Federal Authorities brought in bomb sniffing dogs which reacted first on one of the Israelis and later on the van. High tech equipment was later used and confirmed the presence of TNT and RDX plastic explosive. The Israelis claimed to be delivering furniture to California but investigators doubted the story. Authorities say records for the Budget truck do not indicate any recent rental for the purposes of transporting explosives, which would require special permits; thus proving these explosives were illegal and obviously intended to be used for malicious purposes.



The Fox News article makes no mention to what became of these two Israeli terrorists which pretty much means they were quietly released.



Quotes From Prominent People



Former Italian President agrees, says Mossad did 9/11



Former Italian President Francesco Cossiga, who revealed the existence of Operation Gladio, has told Italy's oldest and most widely read newspaper that the 9-11 terrorist attacks were run by the Mossad, and that this was common knowledge among global intelligence agencies. In what translates awkwardly into English, Cossiga told the newspaper Corriere della Sera:



"All the [intelligence services] of America and Europe know well that the disastrous attack has been planned and realized from the Mossad, with the aid of the Zionist world in order to put under accusation the Arabic countries and in order to induce the western powers to take part in Iraq [and] Afghanistan."



Former Pakistani ISI Director Says it was Mossad

In an interview only a mere weeks after 9/11, Hamid Gul -- former head of Pakistani intelligence (ISI) from 1987-1989 -- tells Arnaud de Borchgrave, United Press International of who he thinks was behind the attacks. Here are a few excerpts from the transcript which can be read in full here:



De Borchgrave: So who did back Sept. 11?



Gul: Mossad and its accomplices.The U.S. spends $40 billion a year on its 11 intelligence agencies. That's $400 billion in 10 years. Yet the Bush Administration says it was taken by surprise. I don't believe it. Within 10 minutes of the second twin tower being hit in the World Trade Center CNN said Osama bin Laden had done it. That was a planned piece of disinformation by the real perpetrators. It created an instant mindset and put public opinion into a trance, which prevented even intelligent people from thinking for themselves.

