ALTERNATIVE MEDIA PLATFORMS

WikiLeaks details the extent of Assange's silencing:

WikiLeaks details the extent of Assange's silencing:

No visitors, mobile phones or email allowed and radio jammers have been installed.

Rating:
  • Currently 0/5 stars.

Views: 266

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Photos

  • Add Photos
  • View All

 

Save BIG on your monthly Mobile Cell phone bill

Mention Joe Rogan  --Get a $25 Credit Discount!

 

FEATURED MEMBER PAGES 

1 DTOM

DTOM
2 James T. Kirk

James T. Kirk
3 Deep Space

Deep Space
4 Diana

Diana
5 Larry Flinchpaugh

Larry Flinchpaugh
6 Chris of the family Masters

Chris of the family Masters
7 ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt!

ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt!
8 Thomas Less

Thomas Less
9 Bananaman

Bananaman
10 Burbia

Burbia

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

Groups

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted