Check Out What Really Happened

Bug Out WHILE You CAN !  Come to Panama 

Aluminum in the Brain in Multiple Sclerosis: Regulatory and Funding Agencies Silent, Complicit

MEDICAL SCIENCE proceeds along a hierarchy of evidence; often, patients are studied individually (case studies), or a small collection of patients are examined and characterized together (case series studies). Case series studies typically have smallish sample sizes and it is generally understood that larger studies will be necessary to determine more accurately the characteristics being studied.

In a new case series study, brain tissue from 14 donors with a diagnosis of MS was studied in a case series by Mold et al (2018) using transversely heated graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry. The study found high aluminum content (>10 ug/g dry weight) in all areas of the brain studied, with some areas exceeding 50 ug/g. They found aluminum both with cells and in the interstitium between cells. They found aluminum co-localised with structures known to be present in Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) in the frontal cortex of one donor with SPMS.

There are a number of critical lines of evidence that make this fundamental finding critically important. Patients with MS have lower amounts of aluminum in their hair, suggesting depressed detoxification, and higher amounts are found in urine on chelation challenge testing (Fulgenzi et al., 2014). Chelation with EDTA is known to significantly reduce aluminum intoxication (Fulgenzi et al. 2014), and consumption of silica-rich mineral waters also increase urinary excretion of aluminum from patients with SPMS (Jones et al., 2017).

Extremely plausible direct mechanisms of the cause of MS from aluminum are known and animal studies routinely induced MS using aluminum hydroxide injections. So much evidence exists that points to aluminum as a source of strange new conditions of unknown causes, such as MMF and Gulf War Syndrome, one would think that calls to reconsider the use of aluminum in vaccines would be answered. The same team (had previously found high amounts of aluminum in the brains of people with autism, and and in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The latter result, while also important, is not surprising, as it has long been known that amyloid is part protein and part aluminum. Finally, when France brought on HepB vaccination, cases of MS following vaccination increased; when they stopped recommending the HepB vaccine, which contains aluminum hydroxide, the rate of HepB vaccine-associated MS cases dropped to near zero.

FranceMS

Complicity

What is surprising is the lack of action on the part of the US FDA to put an end to the use of this dangerous metal in vaccines, and that the NIH is not funding more studies like this. NIH should fund studies to determine how to most safely remove aluminum from anyone exposed via vaccines; brain stem amyloidosis is a non-trivial concern. Approaches like ketogenic diet, silica-rich mineral waters, hyperbaric oxygen, EDTA, intranasal insulin and intranasal deferoxamine (to prevent brain stem amyloidosis) should all be tested in randomized clinical trails in clinical populations known to be afflicted with aluminum intoxication (autism, Alzheimer’s, MS).

What is also surprising is that the CDC and ACIP remain blithe to the morbidity and mortality their continued approval of vaccines that contain metals like aluminum and mercury. They make decisions on behalf of us all, and yet every member of ACIP with the exception of one military member has conflicts of interest with vaccine manufacturers. ACIP should review all of the literature on aluminum and make recommendations on how to phase it, and thimerosal, out of vaccines completely.

Further inaction on the part of these regulatory and funding agencies, and active denialism at this point will surely be seen by future generations as both callous disregard, and where conflicts of interest reside, complicity.

The study, conducted at the Keele University, was funded in part by the Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute.

ttps://jameslyonsweiler.com/2018/08/18/aluminum-in-the-brain-in-multiple-sclerosis-regulatory-and-funding-agencies-silent-complicit/

Views: 897

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by james ha 10 hours ago

i'm good chris - thanks

Comment by Chris of the family Masters 18 hours ago

James, sorry to hear that... Have you tried to locate Functional Medicine practitioner in your area?

They do magical things in reversing autoimmune diseases.

Comment by james ha 20 hours ago

i have multiple sclerosis. it is an auto-immune disease which runs in my family. it means my immune system attacks my own body, in my case my nervous system. related to arthritis where immune system attacks cartilage in the joints and lupus where the immune system attacks either the blood or the skin. it has nothing at all to do with aluminum.

Comment by Chris of the family Masters 23 hours ago
The 'authorities' don't care. Case of profits over everything else. Ties with the depopulation agenda, also.

 

 

Latest Activity

Central Scrutinizer favorited Doc Vega's blog post Talking To Shadows
7 minutes ago
Central Scrutinizer commented on Fat Freddys Cat's video
Thumbnail

Weather channel drama

"About as real as DC politics....lolz"
9 minutes ago
Central Scrutinizer favorited Fat Freddys Cat's video
Thumbnail

Weather channel drama

10 minutes ago
J. Patriot posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
11 minutes ago
Central Scrutinizer favorited Fat Freddys Cat's discussion THE CIA-VISA FRAUD THAT PRECEDED 9/11 “SHUT UP, DO YOUR JOB AND ASK NO QUESTIONS”
11 minutes ago
Burbia posted a blog post

China will operate Haifa port, near Israel's alleged nuclear-armed submarines,

"The civilian port in Haifa abuts the exit route from the adjacent navy base, where the Israeli submarine fleet is stationed (and which, according to foreign media reports, maintains a second-strike capability to launch nuclear missiles). As with…See More
21 minutes ago
0 Comments
J. Patriot favorited J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Russia, China wonder when America will attack them

28 minutes ago
J. Patriot favorited J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Here Are 7 ‘Huge’ Campaign Promises Trump Has Broken So Far

40 minutes ago
J. Patriot commented on J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Here Are 7 ‘Yuge’ Campaign Promises Trump Has Broken So Far

"The Who when they sang the song Won't get Fooled again must have been singing about the American People.  Meet the new bossSame as the old boss or maybe their singing about Donald Trump! He works for the same evil International Zionist…"
45 minutes ago
Boris Badenov favorited J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Russia, China wonder when America will attack them

49 minutes ago
Boris Badenov's discussion was featured

One boy is part of Bacha Bazi, where young Afghan boys are groomed to pleasure men.

One boy is part of Bacha Bazi, where young Afghan boys are groomed to pleasure men.
51 minutes ago
2 Comments
Know WON posted a status
""
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Know WON posted a status
""
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Boris Badenov posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 hour ago
Diana posted a video

Trump's September Surprise is a Doozy

Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben drill down on Trump’s Executive Order on foreign and domestic interference in the elections. BOOM! September surprise. A...
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Boris Badenov favorited Chris of the family Masters's discussion We Saw Nuns Kill Children: The Ghosts of St. Joseph’s Catholic Orphanage
2 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Frederick Gyorgy Shwartz.'s discussion Counter-terrorism police release images of two suspects in connection with Salisbury attack (The original photo has mysteriously disappeared from the Police website)
2 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Gralton's discussion ICE ICE Baby
2 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Old Denmark's discussion Military intervention in Venezuela ‘on the table,’ says OAS secretary general
2 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Old Denmark's discussion Swedish authorities has received 300 complaints about election fraud
2 hours ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted