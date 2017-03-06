GOP Rep Chaffetz: ‘We’re Going to Look Hard At’ Trump Wiretapping Claims, 'Obama Administration Notorious On This Type of Stuff

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Oversight & Government Reform Committee Chairman Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) stated that the House is “going to look hard at” President Trump’s wiretapping claims and cited James Rosen, the IRS, and the targeting Chaffetz faced by the Secret Service as evidence that “this stuff does happen, and it’s not necessarily done the legal, lawful way.”

Chaffetz said, “[W]e’re going to look hard at this. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and the House Intelligence Committee will take the lead on this. We’ll play a role [as] the Oversight Committee, but I’m going to go into it eyes wide open. We’ve had experience. The Obama administration’s been notorious on this type of stuff. And we’re going to look hard at it.”

