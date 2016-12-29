Finland jails police chief Aarnio for drug-smuggling



Image copyright AFP Image caption Jari Aarnio in court: Such crimes are rare among Finland's top public servants

A Finnish court has sentenced the former head of Helsinki's anti-drugs police to 10 years in prison for drug-smuggling and other offences.

Jari Aarnio was found to have helped a gang to import nearly 800kg (1,764 pounds) of hashish from the Netherlands and sell it in Finland in 2011-2012.

Aarnio, 59, was found guilty of five drug crimes and 17 other offences, including threatening a suspect.

He spent 30 years in the anti-drugs force and was arrested in 2013.

Aarnio denied all the charges. In a separate case in September, Aarnio was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud.