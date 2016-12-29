 

Emigrate While You Still Can!

Finland jails police chief Aarnio for drug-smuggling

Finland jails police chief Aarnio for drug-smuggling

  • 29 December 2016
  • From the section Europe

Jari Aarnio in court, 4 Jun 15 Image copyright AFP Image caption Jari Aarnio in court: Such crimes are rare among Finland's top public servants

A Finnish court has sentenced the former head of Helsinki's anti-drugs police to 10 years in prison for drug-smuggling and other offences.

Jari Aarnio was found to have helped a gang to import nearly 800kg (1,764 pounds) of hashish from the Netherlands and sell it in Finland in 2011-2012.

Aarnio, 59, was found guilty of five drug crimes and 17 other offences, including threatening a suspect.

He spent 30 years in the anti-drugs force and was arrested in 2013.

Aarnio denied all the charges. In a separate case in September, Aarnio was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-38458583

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 to add comments!

Join 12160

Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

Forum

ISIS Fighter” With Gun and Flag Walks Through German Border Checkpoint

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events 12 hours ago. 0 Replies

EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF: We Must Keep Europe’s Borders Open… Hungarian PM: Migrants Who Entered Europe Illegally Must Be Deported

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events 12 hours ago. 0 Replies

EVIDENCE: Is Angela Merkel Intentionally Allowing ISIS to Operate in the EU?

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events 12 hours ago. 0 Replies

Predictions for 2017

Started by ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt! in Current News/Events 21 hours ago. 0 Replies

RUSSIAN PLANE WITH 92 ABOARD CRASHES INTO BLACK SEA

Started by ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt! in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Rothschild orders U.S. Presidents create Earthquakes and Shotdown Airliners by HAARP Sys

Started by The One in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Argentine like WWIII Winners! (without one shot)

Started by The One in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Top 5 Regrets Of The Dying

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Leo Kanner’s 1943 paper on autism

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Killing hatred with kindness: Black man has convinced 200 racists to abandon the KKK by making friends with them despite their prejudiced views

Started by bananaman in Current News/Events on Sunday. 0 Replies

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2016   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted