Finland jails police chief Aarnio for drug-smuggling

-
29 December 2016
- From the section Europe
Image copyright AFP Image caption
A Finnish court has sentenced the former head of Helsinki's anti-drugs police to 10 years in prison for drug-smuggling and other offences.
Jari Aarnio was found to have helped a gang to import nearly 800kg (1,764 pounds) of hashish from the Netherlands and sell it in Finland in 2011-2012.
Aarnio, 59, was found guilty of five drug crimes and 17 other offences, including threatening a suspect.
He spent 30 years in the anti-drugs force and was arrested in 2013.
Aarnio denied all the charges. In a separate case in September, Aarnio was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud.http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-38458583
Comment
© 2016 Created by truth. Powered by
You need to be a member of 12160 to add comments!
Join 12160