Israel to "deport" 16,000+ Africans to western countries such as Germany and Canada after scrapping their original plan of deporting them to Africa

Israel has cancelled plans to deport migrants en masse to Africa after reaching a deal with the United Nations refugee agency.

Some 16,250 African migrants, many seeking asylum, will instead be resettled in Western nations, including Canada, Italy and Germany, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The same amount will be given residency in Israel, he said.

Israel's Supreme Court had blocked deportations meant to begin on Sunday.

The plan to send male African migrants to third countries in Africa - reported to be Uganda and Rwanda - was condemned by Israeli activists and sparked protests.

The new plan will be implemented over a five-year period. Mr Netanyahu's office described the agreement as "unprecedented".

"These understandings will allow the removal of more migrants from Israel than in the previous plan, and under UN and the international community's auspices," a statement said.

For each migrant resettled overseas, Israel will give "temporary residence" to a migrant in Israel, Mr Netanyahu told a news conference.

Canada, Italy and Germany are yet to officially confirm their participation in the agreement.

Where are the migrants from?

Most of the 42,000 African migrants in Israel are from Eritrea