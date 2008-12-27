#FreeAssange

Emigrate While You Still Can

Check out whatreallyhappened.com

LATEST SITE ACTIVITY   12160.info/m

Mike Adams official statement on the #censorship of @RealAlexJones

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by Sam Sammy 5 hours ago

1-408-996-1010 Number for apple, call them, let them know what you think, I am!

Comment by Nazda Pokmov 11 hours ago

Whatever happened to Free Speech?  Did they decide to rewrite  American laws again?

Comment by greencrow blog 11 hours ago

But you can't arrest the CEO's because they don't have any personal culpability for what the corporations do.  The CORPORATIONS ARE PERSONS under the law.  They have all the rights of persons under the law...but they, of course, cannot be arrested, they cannot be tried, and/or they cannot be imprisoned.  They can only be fined...and of course any fine would be a pittance to what they make.  This is ONE of the problems with the so-called Justice [sic] system in the West,

 

 

Latest Activity

Elyag Reed...We are Legion commented on Phyllis Maka's blog post US (humanity-manifestation of Light) Vs THEM (neo aristocrats the darkside)
"Do the research He is the Brit actor that was the villain in the Robert D spy movie. His wife came to Kiss his hand in a recorded photo when he first took office... All set up farce. We are Legion and Growing "
40 minutes ago
Elyag Reed...We are Legion commented on Boris Badenov's page Verified Saudi Twitter Account Makes Veiled 9/11 Terror Threat Against Canada:?
"Fine ~~~ Here is our Answer Blink if you see it coming.. Make Our Day! We are Legion and Growing..."
48 minutes ago
Phyllis Maka posted blog posts
1 more…
1 hour ago
Chris of the family Masters posted a video

Did Nuclear Weapons Cause Japan to Surrender?

Ward Wilson, senior fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Monterey Institute of International Studies, explains that the Sovi...
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Deep Space posted blog posts
2 more…
2 hours ago
james ha commented on Central Scrutinizer's group The Corporate Social Media Network AssKlown Circus
"wow there is a total of four of us. we should embark on a social rampage. "
2 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters replied to Tom Coley's discussion Saudi Arabia threatens Canada
"Let's hope that the plain they are going to use will be a hologram (9/11 style)"
2 hours ago
Tom Coley posted a discussion

Saudi Arabia threatens Canada

Canada has been selling billions in $CDN dollars in weapons to Saudi Arabia.Those weapons have been used to kill innocent Yemeni citizens contrary to the Geneva Convention.Canada's government has no business involving itself in Saudi Arabia's…See More
3 hours ago
1 Comment
Sam Sammy commented on Boris Badenov's page Mike Adams official statement on the #censorship of @RealAlexJones
"1-408-996-1010 Number for apple, call them, let them know what you think, I am!"
5 hours ago
Central Scrutinizer added a discussion to the group Marijuana- "Its not just for getting stoned anymore"
Thumbnail

80-Year-Old Grandma Thrown in Jail For Smoking Pot In Her Own Home to Treat Her Arthritis

An 80-year-old grandma was arrested for having a tiny bit cannabis in her own home to treat her arthritis, because her card was expired.…See More
7 hours ago
0 Comments
Less Prone favorited Central Scrutinizer's discussion SOCIAL MEDIA IS MAKING CHILDREN REGRESS TO MENTALITY OF THREE-YEAR-OLDS, SAYS TOP BRAIN SCIENTIST
7 hours ago
Less Prone commented on Less Prone's video
Thumbnail

Thrown Out Of Sydney No Go Zone

"All illusions break one day, hopefully I live to see this shit go down."
7 hours ago
Central Scrutinizer posted a video

The Best Way To SILENCE DISSENT is to TERMINATE IT #YouTubeBigBrother

If you are watching this video, you have found my backup channel. My main You Tube channel was terminated today without cause or explanation. And along with ...
7 hours ago
0 Comments
Central Scrutinizer added a discussion to the group The Social Network AssKlown Circus
Thumbnail

SOCIAL MEDIA IS MAKING CHILDREN REGRESS TO MENTALITY OF THREE-YEAR-OLDS, SAYS TOP BRAIN SCIENTIST

Published: August 6, 2018…See More
7 hours ago
0 Comments
Central Scrutinizer posted a blog post

WE'LL PAY ALL THOSE FUTURE OBLIGATIONS BY IMPOVERISHING EVERYONE (HOW TO DESTROY OUR CURRENCY IN ONE EASY LESSON)

Published: August 6, 2018 Print This SOURCE: CHARLES HUGH SMITHThe only way to pay all these future…See More
7 hours ago
0 Comments
Central Scrutinizer added a discussion to the group Fuk Facebook
Thumbnail

FACEBOOK ASKING MAJOR US BANKS TO SHARE USER DATA

Published: August 6, 2018SOURCE: ZEROHEDGEFacebook has asked several large US banks to share detailed financial information about their customers,…See More
7 hours ago
0 Comments
Central Scrutinizer commented on Central Scrutinizer's group The Social Network AssKlown Circus
7 hours ago
Gralton commented on Deep Space's blog post UPDATE: YOUTUBE BANS ALEX JONES CHANNEL
"not a fan but he's woke a lot of people. free speech is free speech"
8 hours ago
Gralton favorited Diana's blog post OBAMA GETS NEW PEACE PRIZE DESPITE HUNDREDS OF CIVILIAN CASUALTIES IN DRONE STRIKES
8 hours ago
Gralton commented on Diana's blog post OBAMA GETS NEW PEACE PRIZE DESPITE HUNDREDS OF CIVILIAN CASUALTIES IN DRONE STRIKES
8 hours ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted