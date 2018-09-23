Check Out What Really Happened

Times of Israel: Ex-Mossad chief: Israel ‘dangerously sick’ under Netanyahu’s leadership

Five former spymasters say PM eroding country’s core values, decry ‘pervasive’ culture of corruption under his tenure

Top row: Former Mossad chiefs from L to R: Danny Yatom, Tamir Pardo, Zvi Zamir, Shabtai Shavit, Nahum Admoni and Efraim Halevy. Bottom row: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and President Reuven Rivlin host a candle lighting ceremony for of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the President's residence in Jerusalem on December 18, 2014. (Haim Zach / GPO)

Five former chiefs of the Mossad spy agency leveled harsh criticism at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, with one saying that Israel was “dangerously sick” under his leadership.

“I feel so bad about what is happening in the country, the corruption is so deep, so pervasive,” Shabtai Shavit told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily in an excerpt of a joint sit down interview ahead of Independence Day. “There are no red lines, no taboos and add to that the deepening rift among the people.”

Comment by Deep Space 46 minutes ago

I look at what the fake Ashkenazi jews are doing in Palestine to the Palestinians & I can't help but think that Hitler was right about those assholes. Plus the whole 9/11 thing they orchestrated...

They seriously irritate me...

Comment by Nazda Pokmov 50 minutes ago

Israel should NEVER be compared to Germany and god forbid compared to Nazi and Hitler.  They did not want WAR....but the jews always want war.....  Not in my yahoo is a true war monger.  I seriously doubt if anything will be done to yahoo or about him either...... he is too power hungry and wants wars to sweep away the peoples of his coveted lands between the Nile and the Euphrates Rivers.....  The Rothschilds say so.....

Comment by Edward Huguenin 3 hours ago


IDF Chief Says Israel Is Becoming Like Nazi Germany, Refuses to Back Down

The outgoing IDF chief has doubled down on his highly controversial comments he made comparing modern-day Israel with that of 1930's Nazi Germany. http://www.globalresearch.ca/idf-chief-says-israel-is-becoming-like...

Comment by skip barker yesterday

Has there ever been a good prime minister from IsraHell? Has Mossad ever done anything good for mankind or the world ? I and this is only my opinion, believe them all to be just as evil as the next one. And the same can be said for that scum organization Mossad . From Ben Gurion to date they are all peas from the same pod, and that is the pod of Satan, they are all as are all Jews Satan's seed. Oh sure every now and then some Jew group will demonstrate and speak against IsraHell, but that is nothing more than the old good cop bad cop routine. Has anyone of their leaders ever suggested defining their borders? No they have not, and that is the first thing a nation must do to be considered a nation or state. Has anyone of them ever sat down at the table without an agenda, and having an open mind and heart to solve the Palestinian problem? No! Even the female Gold in my ear was just as ruthless as the rest, I am not sure she was not a he but that's not important and is another story. The quotes from this scum before and during their time as leaders would scare any decent man or women to the point of going on Prozac forever, and still the nightmares would come daily. Now the major difference with Nutin yahoo and all of the rest , is he would do anything to bring about WW3 and push the jew (satan's agenda). These animals regardless of called Zionist or Jew cannot, and should never be trusted. And as we turn from them to that scum group organization called Mossad one need only think of how many innocent people they have killed and within another sovereign nation without saying a word to the local governments. The one guy they shot down in cold blood they admit to and admit he was innocent. But let's venture into personal things with the USA, you know the nation that fights for them and sacrifices their men and boys and now women, The nation that provides them with more aid then most know and those that do won't admit the total, Which by the way is illegal for they refuse to sign the NPT. How many false flag wars have these children of Satan gotten us into? But the two that piss me off to the point my blood pressure almost takes me out are these,  the USS Liberty, and 9/11. Anyone that thinks the USS Liberty was an accident and not intentional is a fool, and the same can be said for Mossad's actions regarding 9/11. And just for good measure, I truly believe they were the lead on the JFK killing. So time's have proven and will continue to prove that these leaders along with the rest of the zionist jew scum are pure evil, have no hearts, no souls, or conscience and will continue to do as they damn well please until one day very soon the entire world is involved in WW3. And while WW3 has already started, it is low key, until these scumbags do another false flag and nuke Damascus and turn it to rubble (as written). And the day that it happens, the entire world is going to regret it, even the dumb Christians that believe they are the chosen people and we must do whatever it takes to help IsraHell. Especially you dumb ass Baptist. I sure hope I was politcally correct, and did not offend the weak. VIVA PALESTINE !!!!!!!

Comment by Sweettina2 yesterday

Right on, DS!

Comment by Deep Space yesterday
coup
ko͞o/
noun
1.
a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.

---
In this case *LEGAL* seizure of Power as the israeli govt. is illegal in & of itself.
You're not allowed to post Truth like THAT on twatter or they ban you forever ...
-----------------------
GAB.ai
"Say what you want."
Comment by Deep Space yesterday
israel definitely needs a coup

 

 

