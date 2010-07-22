Jews must breed with Jews only to keep the chosen race pure or, .. face prison

91177info | July 22, 2010



In Israel, an Arab man has been sentenced to 18 months for 'rape by deception'. Sabbar Kashur tricked a woman into having sex with him, by claiming to be Jewish. He plans to appeal the decision. And as RT's Paula Slier reports, even couples who choose to have interfaith relationships face hostility.



Reuploaded from RussiaToday's channel-

http://www.youtube.com/user/RussiaToday



------------------



Sex with Jewish girl costs Arab man 18 months in Israeli jail





Arab faith religion marriage sex sexual intercourse Palestinians Muslim Jewish Gaza Paula Slier Zviad Abu Zayyad Kellie Bentata Jewish women Arab men.