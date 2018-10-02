Check Out What Really Happened

Bug Out WHILE You CAN !  Come to Panama 

S-300 Goes online in Syria - US NATO Envoy Threatens First Strike on Russia

Alarming comments from US NATO envoy over first strike options against Russian Missiles. At the same time we see Serbian leader looks for Russian backing ove...

Rating:
  • Currently 0/5 stars.

Views: 1190

Get Embed Code

Related Videos

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by james ha 3 hours ago
just ask anybody
Comment by james ha 3 hours ago
we are stupid
Comment by Sam Nelson 6 hours ago

NATO, that'd be Rothschild's army.  Rothschild's Empire, flexing its muscle.  Using white people to kill white people and do it better than anybody else ie Rothschild's World Wars, One and Two.  What, a billion or so, last century?

Really people, how stupid these stuffed Suits and Uniforms must think we are and we are, else we would tell our children in uniform, put that weapon down, we do not kill our own kind, come home, here, where you belong, we have troubles to fix and a nation to build up.

Have you never heard: you can lead a horse to water but you cannot make it drink; I heard that, Mister Big Shot, haha, did you say, yeah, we know, you and your kind are so heartless you will make the horse drink, beating it, denying it water until it does drink, hurting it, killing one in front of the other, halal like, yeah, that old proverb doesn't work anymore, shame on you.

Do you know Arabs are the Rothschild's Cousins, Rothschild, said so, a slip maybe, but true, all the Arabs like the Jews are Ashkenazi, these wars there in Ashkenazi land ie the Middle East are not to kill Ashkenazis but to thin from their midst those not true bloods and to get the white people killing each other again.

All this Middle East War just to get white people back to it, back to it, killing each other off, the white peoples Leadership, would sell their mothers as whores for a dollar, going along with it, us, we, should be ashamed.  We should tell our children come home, come home now, if we don't get our children home they will surely die, if not over there fighting each other then when they get home, for they are being impregnated with disease and poisons that will surely kill them shortly.

Such a Leadership we have that is so greedy and self centered they care nothing about human life, the well being of their nation, the people they say they serve.  They care nothing about human life except the life they have, the life the people they love have,  the life their children have, our children just sacrifices to the gods they serve, ie the Banker's and the Corporate CEO's.  These low down money mongers who shouldn't be there in the first place, doing all they can to rob us and kill us, doing exactly what that foreign power over there in England tells them to do and that is to hate and kill their own kind of people.

I don't know where all this murder will end, I don't think any of us have a chance of ever changing anything, of ever bringing our children home.  Total war, well, that's what they want, that's what they will get I guess, we, our children, the Police, who will kill us if we interfere, like a Chinese puzzle the more we struggle the tighter the noose gets.

Comment by Chris of the family Masters 17 hours ago

Dear Lucifer, our 'Greater Israel' project is in grave danger...

Comment by Deep Space 17 hours ago

Watch S-300 launchers, interceptors & radars unloaded in Syria after Il-20 downing (VIDEO)

The Russian Defence Ministry has released video footage of the delivery of S-300 systems, interceptor missiles, radars and other hardware to Syria to boost the country’s air-defense capabilities in the wake of the Il-20 incident.

The night-time footage shows the military hardware being unloaded off the world's largest military transport jet, the Antonov An-124 Ruslan (the Condor), designed to carry a payload of 120 tons. The video shows the gigantic front cargo doors of the aircraft opening up, through which the Russian servicemen rapidly unload an S-300 launcher, radar and control vehicles, as well as the mounting of surface-to-air interceptor missile tubes onto a hauling unit.

https://www.rt.com/news/440175-s300-delivery-syria-video/

Comment by Glass FX 17 hours ago
The IDEA of GREEN GLASS in certain parts of ISRAEL ... mmmmmm!!!! Let the world see the world is fighting back.. They can't NUKE us all everywhere, but everywhere we can all nuke Tel Aviv! We can eve write notes on 'em with the famous JEW calling card ... "NEVER AGAIN"!
Comment by Deep Space 17 hours ago

Oh did I say "terrorist kike"? I meant to say "terrorist *kites*". You know those flying paper things the Palestinians fly when they're unarmed & peacefully protesting that gives the israelis the right to mow 'em down with machine guns & sniper rifles?

Comment by Deep Space 18 hours ago

Tanks leave a bigass carbon footprint. As an environmentally conscious human being I like the idea of sending a tactical nuke into Tel Aviv. And it will get the job done a bazillion times faster than tanks. 

Comment by Bruce Ross 18 hours ago

 Vlad ,  start the tanks moving, head  into  Goland, take back the heights ...  

Comment by james ha 18 hours ago
terrorist kike - i said it too

 

 

Latest Activity

Boris Badenov commented on Boris Badenov's video
Thumbnail

Nobody's Fault But Mine

"i lost the link but there are youtube unlocker type proxies for those out of the US"
7 minutes ago
Deep Space posted a video

Faith Goldy exposed as a Zionist shill

Many people out there have said things like "faith Goldy is pro white", or that she is a "conservative woman who is anti-immigration". So its my hopes to exp...
50 minutes ago
0 Comments
Old Denmark posted a video

Danish Patriot vs. Muslim Mosque Chairman

A Danish patriot, fisherman and member of DANSK SAMLING (political party) together with a friendly neighbor ("venligbo") versus mosque chairman about muslims...
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Chris of the family Masters commented on Boris Badenov's video
Thumbnail

Nobody's Fault But Mine

"None of these videos are available..."
2 hours ago
Diana favorited Doc Vega's blog post The Left's Siege on Truth and Christine Blase Ford
3 hours ago
james ha commented on James T. Kirk's video
Thumbnail

S-300 Goes online in Syria - US NATO Envoy Threatens First Strike on Russia

"we are stupid"
3 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters commented on Chris of the family Masters's video
Thumbnail

How to Kill Cancer Stem Cells - Dr Bradford Weeks

"Cancer industry can't handle the truth."
3 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters commented on Diana's photo
Thumbnail

Sent 3 days before Scalia death

"Perfect motif, why no investigation? don't answer that...."
3 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Raz Putin's video
Thumbnail

A great watch! "Prof. Werner brilliantly explains how the banking system and financial sector really work."

3 hours ago
Boris Badenov favorited Boris Badenov's video
Thumbnail

CNN Brian Stelter gets owned with Truth Bomb - try not to laugh Trump #walkaway

3 hours ago
Diana's 3 photos were featured
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
3 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
3 hours ago
James T. Kirk's video was featured

Blasey Ford's Ex Boyfriend Breaks Silence!

"The ex-boyfriend of one of the women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has suggested to the Senate Judiciary Committee that she may have perjure...
3 hours ago
0 Comments
Larry L commented on Boris Badenov's video
Thumbnail

Andrea Mitchell Wonders If FBI Should Investigate Whether Kavanaugh Was “Rude” To Senators

"The FIB happily takes money from the ADL and SPLC and gladly bends over to be THEIR BITCH"
4 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters posted a discussion

Did You Go to Law School or Legal School?

By Anna Von ReitzIf you went to Law School you learned that Law is an outgrowth of religion and ethics.  If you went to Law School you learned the complete History of Law in the Western World from the time of the Ancient Babylonians and Hellenistic…See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Boris Badenov posted a video

Nobody's Fault But Mine

Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group Nobody's Fault But Mine · Led Zeppelin Presence ℗ 1976 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA...
4 hours ago
3 Comments
Cranford Ducain commented on Boris Badenov's photo
Thumbnail

STAT OF THE DAY 140 Democrats refused to vote ‘YES’ on a resolution condemning voting by illegal immigrants in our elections.

"If this were to pass, it would be real neat for ALL the democrats to be voted out of office by the first ballots cast."
4 hours ago
Raz Putin favorited Central Scrutinizer's group Clinton For Prison!
5 hours ago
Raz Putin replied to Chris of the family Masters's discussion Dissent Within FCC, as Its 5G Vote Basically Declares War Against Local Governments and Americans Josh del Sol Beaulieu
"The FCC declares war on Americans on September 26, 2018. Sounds like the NRA should set their sights on FCC. STOP "THE BEAST" NOW!!! BOYCOTT 5G PRODUCTS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS!!!"
5 hours ago
Raz Putin favorited Chris of the family Masters's discussion Dissent Within FCC, as Its 5G Vote Basically Declares War Against Local Governments and Americans Josh del Sol Beaulieu
5 hours ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted