 




Check Out What Really Happened

Bug Out WHILE You CAN !  Come to Panama 

Ukraine Moves in Big Missiles for Planned Invasion

Ukraine moves in 6 TOCHKA-U Missile systems 10 MLRS to the front lines of Donbas. It is clear that Poroshenko is planning an invasion of Eastern Ukraine in v...

Rating:
  • Currently 0/5 stars.

Views: 940

Get Embed Code

Latest Videos

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

 

 

Latest Activity

Boris Badenov favorited Diana's photo
Thumbnail

commies-posing-with-guns

42 seconds ago
Boris Badenov favorited Central Scrutinizer's photo
Thumbnail

RockStar Camp

1 minute ago
Fat Freddys Cat commented on Boris Badenov's photo
Thumbnail

#NPC --- The Meme The Gaming Community Created To Label SJW’s Is Pretty Brilliant

"Awesome, saved"
5 minutes ago
DTOM posted a status
"Welcome to clown world. I'll be your guide."
5 minutes ago
1 Comment
Fat Freddys Cat commented on Fat Freddys Cat's blog post What Is the ‘NPC’ Meme? Liberals Rage at Cartoons Mocking Their Scripted Thoughts
"I've gotta learn to use photoshop"
6 minutes ago
DTOM replied to Diana's discussion SJWs Whine That Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Not Black Enough To Play John Henry (But BO Was Black Enough To Play His Role)
"What about the blackwashing of established written as redhead characters in recent film? Not to mention the full on corruption of history outside (((cinema))) ... @Less Prone  Understand and feel your anger my friend. Saw this and thought of…"
8 minutes ago
Fat Freddys Cat commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - ENRICHMENT - ROYALTY - SAY HI TO THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

":)"
9 minutes ago
Fat Freddys Cat favorited DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

UK - ENRICHMENT - ROYALTY - SAY HI TO THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

10 minutes ago
Boris Badenov commented on Boris Badenov's page Naked Democrat attacks cop car in Sanctuary City
"!"
16 minutes ago
Chris of the family Masters commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

SOUTH AFRICA - MEET BILLIONAIRE (((NATHAN KIRSCH))) WHO FUNDS THE ECONOMIV FREEDOM FIGHTERS AND OWNS MAGAL3 - A COMPANY THAT BUILDS SECURITY FENCES IN ISRAEL

"He doesn't look dark, so, somebody get a blunt knife and go for his throat."
30 minutes ago
DTOM commented on Fat Freddys Cat's blog post F-22 Raptors Stealth Fighters Damaged or Destroyed by Hurricane Michael (F22's strewn everywhere lol)
"Of course the resulting 'scrap' won't be making its way towards Tel Aviv at high speed, oh no..."
33 minutes ago
DTOM posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
21 more…
37 minutes ago
DTOM commented on DTOM's photo
Thumbnail

IRELAND - Hate crimes in 2018

38 minutes ago
DTOM commented on Fat Freddys Cat's blog post What Is the ‘NPC’ Meme? Liberals Rage at Cartoons Mocking Their Scripted Thoughts
48 minutes ago
Boris Badenov commented on Boris Badenov's page Allegations about Khashoggi's death --- The whole scenario looks like a poorly written B-movie script.
"B-movie script"
57 minutes ago
DTOM commented on Boris Badenov's page 4Chan Sparks Mass Triggering With NPC Meme; Twitter Responds With Ban Hammer
"  Fat Freddys Cat at home (Artist's Impression)"
1 hour ago
DTOM replied to Fat Freddys Cat's discussion BBC effort to combat 'heteronormative' culture 'baffles' social media (Fucking normal cunts!)
1 hour ago
DTOM commented on Boris Badenov's photo
Thumbnail

#NPC --- The Meme The Gaming Community Created To Label SJW’s Is Pretty Brilliant

1 hour ago
Sweettina2 commented on Sweettina2's blog post Brutal CHRISTIAN persecution at highest level in China, Pope Francis betrays them
"I saw that, Fat Freddys Cat! It was strange.."
1 hour ago
DTOM commented on Boris Badenov's photo
Thumbnail

#NPC --- The Meme The Gaming Community Created To Label SJW’s Is Pretty Brilliant

"This is my favorite... It was reassuring to see others coming to the same conclusion. Mainly as a friend and I discussed the possibility of the current world being inhabited by large numbers of NPC's  (soulless beings, organic portals,…"
1 hour ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted