Check Out What Really Happened

Bug Out WHILE You CAN !  Come to Panama 

Any US/israeli strike on Russian S-300 systems in Syria could trigger World War 3

PressTV
Published on Oct 3, 2018

Any attempt by the United States to take out Russian S-300 systems would lead to a larger military confrontation between the two nuclear powers, says an analyst.

Rating:
  • Currently 0/5 stars.

Views: 446

Get Embed Code

Related Videos

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by Deep Space 16 hours ago

Every sun & every planet orbiting that sun eventually dies. That fact has nothing to do with any mythical Apocalypse story written by a bunch of religious fanatics...

#EndTimes #Science #Universe

Comment by Doone Bug 16 hours ago

I, for one, welcome the Apocalypse.  The only bad thing about the Apocalypse is that the 1% will hide in Nuclear Bunkers while the rest of us meet our maker.  Seems unjust.

 

 

Latest Activity

Cranford Ducain commented on Boris Badenov's page DACA recipient arrested at Border Patrol checkpoint for smuggling meth
"The only problem I have with building a wall, is the design. It should have a cavity below it, so we could put these people inside. they want to be in this country but refuse to obey our laws. This would be a place kind of in between. Now that I…"
39 minutes ago
Cranford Ducain commented on Boris Badenov's page Man who roundhouse-kicked pro-life woman identified, gets fired
"But, he is so cute. How could anyone ever say such a thing about him ??? Maybe he was just overcome with jealousy that he could not get an abortion himself. If there was any damage done to the baby, this gob of scum should spend the rest of his life…"
44 minutes ago
Chris of the family Masters posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 hour ago
Thomas Less posted a blog post

Daily Verse

Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: — Isaiah 55:6 (KJV)See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Central Scrutinizer posted a photo
Thumbnail

I should have thought this one out more

"OOPS...did I do that?"
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Chris of the family Masters posted blog posts
3 hours ago
Chris of the family Masters commented on J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Army Russia Russian Bear woke up!

"4 small nukes needed, and here are destinations : Washington DC, City of London, Vatican, Tel Aviv. After- peace on earth."
4 hours ago
Deep Space favorited J. Patriot's video
Thumbnail

Army Russia Russian Bear woke up!

5 hours ago
Boris Badenov commented on Boris Badenov's status
"https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/pc-magazine-fires-author-relocates-article-citing-health-effects-5g.html"
8 hours ago
J. Patriot posted a video

Army Russia Russian Bear woke up!

THE RUSSIAN BEAR WOKE UP Actually his sleep was rather short. I wasn't expecting such an early manifestation of Russian expansionist desires. The Russian pop...
9 hours ago
1 Comment
Fat Freddys Cat commented on Boris Badenov's status
"Oh, thats easy, you're supposed to , get a flu shot every year whether it works or not, hand your kids over to be sodomised in the name of tolerance, eat shit and die, capiche"
9 hours ago
Fat Freddys Cat favorited Central Scrutinizer's photo
Thumbnail

Free Obama Dolls

11 hours ago
richard J Lacy commented on Boris Badenov's video
Thumbnail

Protester yells at Lindsey Graham about Kavanaugh

"Yes - Monty Python quotes! Go Graham!!!! ( for a change)"
11 hours ago
Deep Space posted a status
"11 Dead as U.S. Transport Crashes in Afghanistan, Taliban Claims Credit https://tinyurl.com/yahjof42"
12 hours ago
0 Comments
Diana replied to Diana's discussion Study: Dog parks are manifestations of rape culture and oppression (Only Gay Dogs Are Oppressed)
12 hours ago
Diana left a comment for Hyper Loose
14 hours ago
Diana left a comment for Kuku Mukunga
14 hours ago
Sweettina2 commented on Boris Badenov's photo
Thumbnail

You'll Never Believe What the Most Popular Video To Date on C-span Online Is !

"Well, now, looks like the sheeple are finally waking up!"
14 hours ago
Boris Badenov posted a video

Katie Hopkins OBLITERATES Delusional Leftist Journalist In a Heated Debate

Katie Hopkins destroys leftist journalist over her comments about refugees & migrants. Subscribe today to my channel for more videos: http://tiny.cc/20b0ty
14 hours ago
0 Comments
Kuku Mukunga commented on Boris Badenov's status
"What am I suppose to do about any of this"
15 hours ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2018   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted