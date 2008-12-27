PALESTINIAN VICTIMS OF ISRAELI WHITE PHOSPHOROUS.

ALTERNATIVE MEDIA PLATFORMS
12160 Social Network
Palestinian civilians going about their ordinary lives are deliberately burned to death by non-extinguishable Israeli white phosphorous.
Share
Tweet
Facebook
Facebook
Views: 159
Tags:
Comment
Join 12160 Social Network
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_phosphorus_munitions
Welcome to12160 Social Network
Sign Upor Sign In
Or sign in with:
Tweets about 12160.info
Save BIG on your monthly Mobile Cell phone bill
Mention Joe Rogan --Get a $25 Credit Discount!
Edit
Please remember this website is supported by your donations...
>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com
DMCA / Report an Issue
93 members
275 members
23 members
167 members
2 members
39 members
34 members
202 members
136 members
96 members
208 members
239 members
116 members
© 2018 Created by truth.
Powered by
Badges |
Report an Issue |
Terms of Service
Please check your browser settings or contact your system administrator.
You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!
Join 12160 Social Network