Happy Birthday General!

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED   

Bug Out WHILE You CAN !  Come to Panama 

Yellow Vests-protesting Globalist Criminals

Yellow Vests-protesting Globalist Criminals

Yellow Vests, the NEW symbol of protests against Criminal Government, and Globalism.

Rating:
  • Currently 5/5 stars.

Views: 88

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!

Join 12160 Social Network

Comment by Sam Nelson on Wednesday

Be the first, you know it is coming, shoot back.  Lead the way, show us the way, humanity is on the edge of its seat, we can never survive the reset if we don't fight back.  See, see, what happens when you give up your right to defend yourself against the parasites.

Comment by Boris on Wednesday

'They shot at us like rabbits: Violence against demonstrators by French police intensifies

Yellow Vest Fireman Protester Shot in the Back of Head By Police

Violence against demonstrators by French police intensifies

A fireman, who joined with the Yellow Vest protest movement in France, has been shot in the back of the head by French police causing severe brain injuries.

Olivier Beziade, father-of-three children, was shot from behind by a police officer using a controversial flash ball gun.

Beziade can be seen wearing a high-visibility jacket synonymous with the Yellow Vests, as he lies motionless on the floor. 

Videos across social media show Beziade being treated by medics as he lays on the floor covered in blood.

videos across social media show beziade being treated by medics as he lays on the floor covered in blood © press

Videos across social media show Beziade being treated by medics as he lays on the floor covered in blood.

His family members say he has a 'severe brain injury' and is currently in an induced coma in hospital.

https://neonnettle.com/news/6206-yellow-vest-fireman-protester-shot...

Comment by Boris on Wednesday

Check out member pages!!! 

1 Raz Putin

Raz Putin
2 Chris of the family Masters

Chris of the family Masters
3 Diana

Diana
4 James T. Kirk

James T. Kirk
5 Central Scrutinizer

Central Scrutinizer
6 Doud Jamal

Doud Jamal
7 Doc Vega

Doc Vega
8 Tim Janssen

Tim Janssen
9 Marklar's Ghost

Marklar's Ghost
10 Less Prone

Less Prone

 

Thumbnail
QR code - 12160

Latest Activity

Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @Timcast: 33,000 dollars.... THIRTY THREE THOUSAND Damn, Peterson putting his money where his mouth is https://t.co/RTQMNGzLfp
Twitter5 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
cheeki kea favorited Gralton's photo
Thumbnail

N0N5UVO

26 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @CMU_420: -- Video - WhY yOu GoTtA bE sUcH a RaCiSt? - Salmon Andy @lifesmavrek #WomensMarch2019 https://t.co/KYVB1EqyuL
Twitter36 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
cheeki kea commented on Raz Putin's blog post Attention all you aging Vampires: "Creepy Startup Selling Young People's Blood to the Rich Now Accepts PayPal"
"Good point MG, Blood donors in my zone get nothing more than a cup of tea and a chocolate biscuit. Donors are motivated to give to help others in dire need, believing they are doing that. I've set the record straight though and said it's…"
1 hour ago
cheeki kea commented on Boris's video
Thumbnail

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on BuzzFeed: "People are going to take from this story is that the news media are a bunch of leftist liars

"That's the truth in a nutshell."
2 hours ago
Boris commented on Boris's status
"This GUY !! - Women's March - Video - #WomensMarch2019 - Salmon Andy @lifesmavrek"
2 hours ago
ron proul favorited Chris of the family Masters's discussion Alert to all Americans: Prepare for emergency action in the 3D world… the orchestrated assault on your mind, your country and your president is approaching its final chapter
2 hours ago
Deep Space commented on Deep Space's blog post Off The Deep End - 'Deep Space' Free-Flow Thoughts (An Ongoing Eruption)
"You wanna know what freaks me out more than 9/11? It's people who witness three obvious controlled demolitions & blame Saudi Arabia for it while giving israel a pass."
3 hours ago
Deep Space commented on Deep Space's blog post Off The Deep End - 'Deep Space' Free-Flow Thoughts (An Ongoing Eruption)
"That was almost two decades ago & if I tell anyone that 9/11 was an inside job they look at me like I'm crazy. Brainwashing apparently works. I have to acknowledge that fact. Something can happen right before your own two eyes & CNN can…"
3 hours ago
Deep Space commented on Deep Space's blog post Off The Deep End - 'Deep Space' Free-Flow Thoughts (An Ongoing Eruption)
"18 years later & still most people have no idea what a controlled demolition looks like. WTC 7 - Side by Side Comparison to Controlled Demolition "
3 hours ago
Deep Space commented on Deep Space's blog post Off The Deep End - 'Deep Space' Free-Flow Thoughts (An Ongoing Eruption)
"18 years later & still most people have no idea what a controlled demolition looks like. "
3 hours ago
Doc Vega commented on Doc Vega's blog post 411 More Strange Disappearances in National Forests and Parks Part V
"Gralton, I agree with you. I think Dave is genuine and has the credentials to prove it. I think a lot of these disappearances are heart breaking."
4 hours ago
Ted X commented on Boris's status
"White women who participate in such marches deserve to be genocided.  The Laws of Natural Selection grantee the genetic improvement of the Aryan Race as a result."
4 hours ago
Raz Putin replied to Raz Putin's discussion Reuters:"Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers must face $1 billion syphilis infections suit"
4 hours ago
Raz Putin replied to Raz Putin's discussion Reuters:"Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers must face $1 billion syphilis infections suit"
"ZeroHedge: Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers Face $1 Billion Suit For Infecting Guatemalan Hookers With Syphilis  https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-19/johns-hopkins-bristol-myers-face-1-billion-suit-infecting-guatemalan-hookers"
4 hours ago
Raz Putin commented on Raz Putin's blog post Attention all you aging Vampires: "Creepy Startup Selling Young People's Blood to the Rich Now Accepts PayPal"
""There's a (blood) sucker born every minute" Talk about mark up wow."
4 hours ago

Please remember this website is supported by your donations...

>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com

DMCA / Report an Issue

© 2019   Created by truth.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

Sign in to chat!
content and site copyright 12160.info 2007-2015 - all rights reserved. unless otherwise noted