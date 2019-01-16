Yellow Vests-protesting Globalist Criminals

Yellow Vests, the NEW symbol of protests against Criminal Government, and Globalism.
Views: 88
Comment
Be the first, you know it is coming, shoot back. Lead the way, show us the way, humanity is on the edge of its seat, we can never survive the reset if we don't fight back. See, see, what happens when you give up your right to defend yourself against the parasites.
'They shot at us like rabbits: Violence against demonstrators by French police intensifies
Yellow Vest Fireman Protester Shot in the Back of Head By Police
Violence against demonstrators by French police intensifies
A fireman, who joined with the Yellow Vest protest movement in France, has been shot in the back of the head by French police causing severe brain injuries.
Olivier Beziade, father-of-three children, was shot from behind by a police officer using a controversial flash ball gun.
Beziade can be seen wearing a high-visibility jacket synonymous with the Yellow Vests, as he lies motionless on the floor.
Videos across social media show Beziade being treated by medics as he lays on the floor covered in blood.
Videos across social media show Beziade being treated by medics as he lays on the floor covered in blood.
His family members say he has a 'severe brain injury' and is currently in an induced coma in hospital.
https://neonnettle.com/news/6206-yellow-vest-fireman-protester-shot...
Footage of the aftermath when a Yellow Vest protester in Bordeaux was shot in the face by Macron's regime forces with a flashball.— LaurelGreenNeedleDan #GreenNeedle (@needle_dan) January 14, 2019
This should be illegal and condemned by human rights organizations and the international community.https://t.co/4ZOtXO8agY pic.twitter.com/ld5Tpy7Xeo
© 2019 Created by truth. Powered by
You need to be a member of 12160 Social Network to add comments!
Join 12160 Social Network