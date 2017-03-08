Former CIA official 'Obama wiretapping Trump was his least abuse of power, He deserves a jail term'

12160
Former CIA official weigh in on the Wiretapping scandal rocking EX PRESIDENT OBAMA. With WikiLeaks evidence of CIA hacking operations, this story is no where...
Share
Tweet
Facebook
Views: 454
Tags:
Comment
Join 12160
Welcome to12160
Sign Upor Sign In
Or sign in with:
Added by M
0 Comments
0 Favorites
Added by Anti Everything
1 Comment
0 Favorites
Added by bananaman
0 Comments
0 Favorites
Added by ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt!
0 Comments
1 Favorite
Added by bananaman
2 Comments
1 Favorite
Added by Sweettina2
0 Comments
2 Favorites
Added by bananaman
1 Comment
0 Favorites
Added by M
1 Comment
2 Favorites
Started by M in Current News/Events 8 hours ago.
0 Replies
0 Favorites
Started by bananaman in Current News/Events 14 hours ago.
0 Replies
0 Favorites
Started by ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt! in Current News/Events 20 hours ago.
0 Replies
0 Favorites
Started by ĦƟǁÿWʘʘt! in Current News/Events 22 hours ago.
0 Replies
1 Favorite
Started by bananaman in Current News/Events 22 hours ago.
0 Replies
0 Favorites
Started by bananaman in Current News/Events yesterday.
0 Replies
0 Favorites
Started by bananaman in Current News/Events. Last reply by Deep Space yesterday.
1 Reply
0 Favorites
Please remember this website is supported by your donations...
>>>back up site 12160info.lefora.com
DMCA / Report an Issue
© 2017 Created by truth.
Powered by
Badges |
Report an Issue |
Terms of Service
Please check your browser settings or contact your system administrator.
You need to be a member of 12160 to add comments!
Join 12160