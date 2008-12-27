12160 - ALTERNATIVE MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR 2018

No-one at 12160 is affiliated to or has been paid / rewarded for promotion of these services - this is simply a list of alternatives if you are sick of the increasing censorship and lock down.
YOU decide if you want to patronize / use these services ...or not.
Moaning and complaining won't change anything.
STOP FEEDING THE BEAST.
GO ELSEWHERE!
Let's make Facebook, Twitter and YouTube OBSOLETE!
REMEMBER THE MORE OF US USE THESE PLATFORMS, THE MORE OTHERS WILL, THE MORE INFO IS SPREAD, THE MORE WE DO - WE WIN
YOUTUBE ALTERNATIVES
A peer to peer video sharing platform that puts respect for people and #freedomofexpression first.
BitChute says that their mission is to put people and free speech first.
It's a p2p using web torrent tech and Disqus, is free to join and create and upload your own videos to share with others, a bonus is that Youtube account auto-mirror on
BitChute is free.
The web's most creator friendly media hosting, supports not only video, but also audio and images, livestreaming and easy monetization!
D.Tube is the first crypto-decentralized video platform, built on top of the STEEM Blockchain and the IPFS peer-to-peer network, it aims to become an alternative to YouTube that allows you to watch or upload videos on IPFS and share or comment about it on the immutable STEEM Blockchain, while earning cryptocurrency doing it.
Because of the decentralized nature of IPFS and the STEEM blockchain, D.Tube is not able to censor videos, nor enforce guidelines. Only the users can censor it, through the power of their upvotes and downvotes.
There are no hidden algorithms controlling the visibility or monetization of certain videos over others.
All of DTube's data is public, and can be analyzed by anyone with an internet connection, it is also ad free and users remain free to advertise any product or service they would like, directly inside their own videos, at their own risk of losing their subscribers.
VIDEO CODECS
https://www.webmproject.org/vp9/
VP9 video codec to be good for cutting file size without lowering quality.
TEXT CHAT / VOIP / VOICE COMS ALTERNATIVES
All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that's free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone. Stop paying for TeamSpeak servers and hassling with Skype. Simplify your life.
Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption.
SOCIAL MEDIA ALTERNATIVES
Welcome to Gab, a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.
An open-source, community-owned social network providing tools for revenue, reach, privacy and Internet freedom.
Voat - have your say - a community platform where you can have your say. No censorship.
WrongThink is an alternative social network for the people, by the people that actually respect your Freedom of Speech.
CROWDFUNDING ALTERNATIVES
https://goyfundme.com
https://twitter.com/Goyfundme
(Down as of March 1 2018)
A platform for creators, absent speech policing - Speech protection, Privacy protection, Chargeback protection, Secure and principled.
(February 9, 2018: Pledging is currently disabled while systems upgraded)
WIKIPEDIA ALTERNATIVES
https://infogalactic.com/info/Main_Page
THIS LIST WILL BE UPDATED ACCORDINGLY
Seems related, 12160 lost it's only corporate sponsor today, I am guessing pressure from gun grabbers. So we will be needing alternative funding if anyone has ideas. Liked donation only vs. ads but hated to seem begging.
HR 1865 a serious concern for sites like these. btw
http://12160.info/xn/detail/2649739%3ATopic%3A1754635
hope ya dont mind the blog editting DTOM, superb idea and presentation, cheers
How about trying to set up in the same manner of Newsbud? They seem to be working very well and are listener supported. But they did a kickstarter fundraising thingy to get set up.
Thanks Truth, if we we can sticky this post and regularly update it, it should be of use to folks.
I think alternative open source operating systems and software would be a worthy addition to the list too.
PMing you re: some funding ideas.
You might consider adding Freedom's Network to the social media list - https://www.freedomsnetwork.com/
Try "Gab" the developer was interviewed on 'Red Ice'
Steemit.com ???
Andrew Torba - Gab's Blockchain & ICO Mission to Secure Free Speech Online
Everyone needs to donate to this site if you are a poster, Im going to and would challenge you to do it.
Can 12160 offer the option to share stuff on GAB?
Big mention on WRH Radio Show about 12160.info & this post (video cued @ 13:55)
Wednesday 2/28/18
Here's another YT alt:
dailymotion
