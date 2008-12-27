12160 - ALTERNATIVE MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR 2018

ALT MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR 2018

No-one at 12160 is affiliated to or has been paid / rewarded for promotion of these services - this is simply a list of alternatives if you are sick of the increasing censorship and lock down.

YOU decide if you want to patronize / use these services ...or not.

Moaning and complaining won't change anything.

STOP FEEDING THE BEAST.

GO ELSEWHERE!

Let's make Facebook, Twitter and YouTube OBSOLETE!

REMEMBER THE MORE OF US USE THESE PLATFORMS, THE MORE OTHERS WILL, THE MORE INFO IS SPREAD, THE MORE WE DO - WE WIN

YOUTUBE ALTERNATIVES

bitchute.com/

A peer to peer video sharing platform that puts respect for people and #freedomofexpression first.

BitChute says that their mission is to put people and free speech first.

It's a p2p using web torrent tech and Disqus, is free to join and create and upload your own videos to share with others, a bonus is that Youtube account auto-mirror on

BitChute is free.



liveleak.com



pewtube.com/

The web's most creator friendly media hosting, supports not only video, but also audio and images, livestreaming and easy monetization!



vimeo.com

d.tube/

D.Tube is the first crypto-decentralized video platform, built on top of the STEEM Blockchain and the IPFS peer-to-peer network, it aims to become an alternative to YouTube that allows you to watch or upload videos on IPFS and share or comment about it on the immutable STEEM Blockchain, while earning cryptocurrency doing it.

Because of the decentralized nature of IPFS and the STEEM blockchain, D.Tube is not able to censor videos, nor enforce guidelines. Only the users can censor it, through the power of their upvotes and downvotes.

There are no hidden algorithms controlling the visibility or monetization of certain videos over others.

All of DTube's data is public, and can be analyzed by anyone with an internet connection, it is also ad free and users remain free to advertise any product or service they would like, directly inside their own videos, at their own risk of losing their subscribers.

Hooktube



---

VIDEO CODECS



https://www.webmproject.org/vp9/

VP9 video codec to be good for cutting file size without lowering quality.

TEXT CHAT / VOIP / VOICE COMS ALTERNATIVES



https://discordapp.com/

All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that's free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone. Stop paying for TeamSpeak servers and hassling with Skype. Simplify your life.

https://tox.chat/

Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption.

SOCIAL MEDIA ALTERNATIVES





https://gab.ai

Welcome to Gab, a social network that champions free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.



https://www.minds.com

An open-source, community-owned social network providing tools for revenue, reach, privacy and Internet freedom.



https://voat.co

Voat - have your say - a community platform where you can have your say. No censorship.



https://wrongthink.net/

WrongThink is an alternative social network for the people, by the people that actually respect your Freedom of Speech.

Steemit.com

CROWDFUNDING ALTERNATIVES





https://goyfundme.com

https://twitter.com/Goyfundme

(Down as of March 1 2018)



https://hatreon.net/

A platform for creators, absent speech policing - Speech protection, Privacy protection, Chargeback protection, Secure and principled.

(February 9, 2018: Pledging is currently disabled while systems upgraded)

WIKIPEDIA ALTERNATIVES

https://infogalactic.com/info/Main_Page

---

THIS LIST WILL BE UPDATED ACCORDINGLY

